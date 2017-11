Change text size for the story

SPRINGWATER TWP. - A furiously fast driver was busted on County Road 27.

OPP officers with the Huronia West detachment observed a vehicle travelling at 202 kilometres-per-hour in a posted 80 kms/hour zone on Thursday at 10:50 p.m.

Police charged the 35-year-old Wasaga Beach man with stunt driving and he has a Jan. 16 court date.

