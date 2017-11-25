CLEARVIEW TWP. -

It was, as Charles Dickens might have said, the best of times and it was the worst of times.

It was a tale of two teams.

For the Orillia Terriers, it was another ugly rout as they were outshot 72-25 and crushed 14-1 by the Stayner Siskins in Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) action Thursday night.

To say the visitors at the Stayner Memorial Arena were dominated would be an understatement.

The Siskins opened the game with three goals in just over five minutes, with Liam Kendall, Marco McCreary and Lucas Jeffery all finding the back of the net.

If not for solid goaltending from Morgan Penwell — especially in the first period, when Stayner outshot the Terriers, 28-7 — the score could have been worse.

The home side was the better team in any category you could conjure and, over the second half of the game, hit cruise control and anxiously awaited the sound of the final buzzer in a game whose outcome was never in doubt.

Jake Beard scored Orillia’s lone goal — which came in the first period as the Siskins took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission — in a match that marked the season debut of veteran Terriers forward Marty Lawlor, who had been in Texas at fire college.

Stayner then potted eight goals in the second frame, from Joey Visconti, J.D. Falconer (2), Jordan Taylor, Curtis Ballantyne, Steven Pickard and McCreary with two more in the final minute to complete the hat trick.

The Siskins took their foot off the gas pedal in third period with only three goals, from Taylor, Ben Hughes and Kevin Boyd.

Kendall finished the game with six points (1G, 5A) while Hughes, a Midhurst native, had five points (1G, 4A). Only five Siskins players didn’t register a single point.

It was not the welcome back last year’s team-leading scorer imagined.

With the dispiriting loss, the Terriers fall to 3-18 and, at the halfway point of their season, this is a team that is at the bottom of the North Conference’s Carruthers Division in every category.

With just six points earned in 21 games, they are in last place, seven points behind the Huntsville Otters and an astounding 38 points behind first-place Stayner, which sports a perfect 22-0 record.

In their 21 games to date, the Terriers have scored 54 goals — worst in the league — and have allowed 183 goals, a staggering 70 goals worse than any other team.

For comparison, Stayner has scored 150 goals, while allowing 43.

It’s not going to get any easier for the Terriers as they play two of their next three games against the Siskins, who are clearly the class of the league.

Saturday, the Terriers will host the Schomberg Cougars (10-11-1-1) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place.

On Sunday, at 4:25 p.m., the Terriers and Siskins will clash in a Rotary Place matinee and the two teams will meet again next Saturday at Rotary Place. Game time in that contest is 7:30 p.m.

