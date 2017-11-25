Barrie became the centre of the Simcoe County universe, administratively speaking, for a while. In other ways, it still is. But how did it get to be that way?

Well, all other ideas were Lally-gagged, so to speak.

There’s sort of a people trail. And a mill. One of Innisfil’s earliest residents was George McMullen.

When McMullen arrived in the 1820s, he saw the township needed the services of a grist and saw mill. In 1823, he brought in George Emes, who had made a name for himself building mills in North Gwillimbury (which became Georgina Township in York County/Region, and no, Georgina isn’t named for Emes).

By the mid-1820s, McMullen had the mill up and running at what would become Tollendal, at the north of Innisfil Township, east of Lover’s Creek, on Kempenfelt Bay. The mills drew power from the creek. Before then, farmers in the area had to haul their grain and lumber to the Red Mills in Holland Landing.

McMullen’s mill proved to be a major draw in the township and he was soon being offered money for his operation. He accepted an offer from Capt. Robert O’Brien, whose family was well-known in the central county. His cousin was Lt.-Col. Edward O’Brien, one of the founders of Shanty Bay and builder of a number of area churches, including St. Thomas Church in Oro Township.

In 1835, Robert O’Brien sold the mill to Edmund Lally, who had arrived in Simcoe County in 1835 with his brother, Meyrick. They lived briefly in Shanty Bay, where they met the O’Brien family. Shortly after this, Edmund Lally bought the mill and settled in Tollendal.

He named Tollendal after one of his forebears, Gen. Thomas Arthur, comte de Lally, baron de Tollendal, who was born in France in 1702. The general had been given the task of forcing the British out of India during the Seven Years’ War. But he lost and, on his return to France, faced a number of charges for the loss of French India. He was jailed and eventually beheaded, but his good name was later cleared by royal decree.

Oddly, Tollendal has nothing to do with France. It has more to do with Ireland, from which the Lally family arrived in France in the early 1700s. Tollendal is a form of Tullanadally. It was spelled Tollendale in one of its later modifications in the 20th century — just to show how flexible its spelling has been over time.

It was Edmund Lally who successfully argued for Barrie to beat out Tollendal (now in south Barrie) and Kempenfelt (now in east Barrie on Kempenfelt Bay) as the county seat while he was living in Tollendal. Maybe he didn’t want to see any more traffic in his neighbourhood.

Tollendal was an important place back then. Barrie was cut off from traffic to the south because of a large swamp that sat at the head of Kempenfelt Bay at the town’s southwest border. (Even today, the lowland between Allandale and Barrie is evident, and this is after thousands of cubic yards of fill being dropped in the area in the 1800s to allow the rail line to be built, and again in the mid-20th century to allow the construction of the roads and condos.)

In order to get to Barrie and farther south, travellers would take ferries from Kempenfelt to Tollendal. In the winter, ice roads were popular and made travel easier, as described by Lt.-Col. William O’Brien’s writing in 1900 in the Orillia Packet:

“In winter the ice formed the best road across the lake (bay). Sleighs coming down the Penetanguishene Road crossed the Bay at Kempenfeldt, landing on the other side near Tollendal, and thence making a short cut through the woods to the Innisfil Road, the highway to the south. From any part of Oro this would be a two days journey, but from Barrie, when the sleighing was good, a journey of 60 miles might be done in one day.”

Tollendale was due south of Penetanguishene Road, which ran north from Lake Simcoe where Kempenfelt was centred. John Graves Simcoe had planned Kempenfelt as the main town on Lake Simcoe, thinking it would be the county seat.

Edmund made Tollendal his home for a decade and moved to Barrie in 1845, when he was made treasurer of the county. He held the position for 16 years.

Meanwhile, he leased his mill to Alex Sibbald, whose family gave its name to Sibbald Point in York Region. Sibbald continued the successful mill operation. Its location, just up Lover’s Creek from Lake Simcoe, made it easy to travel to both on land and by water.

George Ball, a carpenter, farmer and logger in Kempenfelt, took his timber to the Tollendal mill across the bay, according to early county history: “It was customary in those years with Mr. Ball to raft sawlogs across the bay to Lally’s mill in Tollendal, where they were manufactured into lumber. He would then return the product to Kempenfelt for use,” said Henry O’Brien.

Lally decided Barrie should win as county seat — even though if Tollendal had won, his land would be worth more, as would his commercial developments, including the mill. Barrie, while bordering on wetland, did have the advantage of being at the terminus of a heavily used First Nations route now called the Nine Mile Portage, which made it important in the eyes of the British government and especially the military.

According to former Barrie Examiner editor Andrew Hunter and his History of Simcoe County: “Mr. Lally decided that the capital should be located at the head of the bay, which was about midway between the two rival villages. And thus was determined the fate of all three places; Kempenfel(d)t and Tollendal dwindled, while Barrie, at the head of the bay, sprang into sudden importance and life. Some time after, Mr. Lally moved to Barrie. He held conjointly with the County Treasurership, the agency of the Bank of Upper Canada. Upon the failure of that bank, in 1866, he was instrumental in establishing a branch of the Bank of Commerce at Barrie, of which he was manager for a long time. Mr. Lally retired from banking, and died at Barrie, June 17th, 1889, at the age of 83. During his life he was commissioned Lieut. Col. of the Simcoe Battalion.”

The mill wasn’t the only important development at Tollendal. Barrie hotelier Thrift Meldrum built a distillery in Tollendal, near the mill.

William Hewson’s article in a 1901 Barrie Examiner mentioned Meldrum: “At an early period this man had, at Tollendal, a distillery, which was destroyed by fire. In Barrie he had a tavern near the northeast corner of Poyntz and Dunlop Streets, and was Crier of the Court for some years. He was a native of Fifeshire, Scotland, and died Dec. 6, 1860, aged 75 years, his remains now resting in the Old Presbyterian Cemetery, Barrie.”

In 1841, Robert Simpson built a brewery at Tollendale. Like Meldrum’s distillery, it was destroyed by fire — in 1848 on New Year’s Day.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter which of the three became the centre of the universe. Growth eventually made them all part of a whole. And, of course, Barrie and Orillia, the two cities, aren’t part of the county, which now has its administrative offices in Springwater Township, or old Vespra Township, not far from Midhurst.

Lally didn’t see that coming.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.