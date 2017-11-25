Margaret-Anne Gillis isn’t waiting to make her dream a reality.

The Innisdale Secondary School teacher has a lofty goal of raising a roof over an important piece of ancient Roman architecture in Italy, a site she has been passionate about for decades.

The Latin teacher is spearheading a project to build a roof over the House of Caecilius, one of the few remaining structures left in the ancient city of Pompeii, whose citizens were trapped mid-step when nearby Mount Vesuvius, a volcano near the Bay of Naples in Italy, erupted in 79 A.D.

The city and its residents were left under a thick layer of volcanic ash from a pyroclastic surge and the site has been the focus of archeological investigation, and controversy, for hundreds of years.

Gillis, who has been teaching Latin for 27 years, is trying to raise $250,000 to preserve the home for future generations and has accompanied numerous students to the site over the years.

Lucius Caecilius Iucundus (luke-ee-ous, kye-keel-ee-ous, you-kun-dous) was a prominent Pompeian banker.

“We know about his family and his business ventures,” Gillis said. “He was a banker, but also an auctioneer, a tax collector for Pompeii. He cleaned and dyed cloth; he rented out his farm to tenants, he sold timber and slaves.”

His house was first excavated in 1875.

“It is one thing to read about the house, even to see pictures, but it is a totally different thing to walk in the house. It’s a world away, but a lot of people are interested in things that involved the Romans.”

Gillis said Pompeii continues to capture people’s imagination.

“More than 3.2 million people a year visit the city of Pompeii because it’s a moment when Roman life was frozen in a single moment in history,” she said. “It is a monument to countless thousands who perished in one of the very worst geological disasters in human history.

“I think whether it is in Italy or here at home, people can empathize,” Gillis added. “Pompeii is part of the world's cultural patrimony; it is a part of our cultural fabric and so it is important to preserve history no matter where it is located.”

There is nothing like being in Pompeii and being in the presence of history, she said.

“After studying Caecilius for 38 years now, there is nothing more humbling than walking through his house,” she said. “When you stand in the atrium where Caecilius greeted his business partners and friends, and where Metella was always sitting, when you stand in the tablinum where he wrote his contracts and when you stand in Grumio's kitchen, you feel like a part of his family.”

Gillis, who considers herself a “child” of the Cambridge University Latin course, hopes to keep that feeling alive for future generations.

“I would like to preserve his house so that visitors, whether they studied with Cambridge or are interested visitors to the site, can walk through the house and remember who lived there,” she said.

Gillis has not quite started fundraising and is awaiting not-for-profit status from the federal Ministry of Consumer and Corporate Affairs. She is hopeful Cambridge Latin alumni from around the world will help.

One of her former students, an architect in London, England, has designed the roof and another has made a 3D computer model of the Bust of Caecilius on display in the National Museum in Naples. Plans are to have it cast in bronze and placed back in the house.

To learn more about her efforts, visit www.houseofcaecilius.com.

