Leonard the dog is getting a lot of love these days.

The Rottweiler-type puppy seemed to be near the end when he was discovered lying on a snowbank near Notre Dame Catholic School in Orillia Nov. 10.

But since being rescued by a kind passerby who spotted his dark colours against the snow that chilly evening, the six- to eight-month-old dog seems to be making a smooth recovery from the serious burns that covered most of his body, particularly on his muzzle, eyes, ears, paws, legs and hind end.

“He was almost unresponsive and very weak when he was found,” explained Curtis Shelswell, chief municipal law-enforcement officer with Oro-Medonte Township, which is now caring for the dog and will eventually put him up for adoption.

“He’s doing much better. He has lots of energy now.”

Shelswell said veterinarians from the Orillia and District Veterinary Service clinic have been treating Leonard, with staff taking him home at night since he still requires regular monitoring as well as ointment for his eyes.

He will eventually move back to Heartland Kennels on Line 5, which the township uses for animals in its care and which is now accepting donations to go toward Leonard’s recovery. The phone number is 705-487-2660.

And, despite having gone through so much over the past few weeks, Shelswell said Leonard isn’t timid or standoffish.

A visit to the township office Wednesday gave Leonard a chance to socialize — and get a lot of love from staff, who were all eager to meet him, according to Shelswell.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA), meanwhile, is continuing to investigate the incident but didn’t have an update on the status of the case or how many tips have been received regarding how the pup ended up with the injuries thought to have been caused by chemical burns or thermal burns from a heat source, such as an open flame.

A veterinarian estimated the dog sustained the injuries about two weeks prior to being found.

“We don’t know how the dog sustained his injuries, which is why we are appealing to the public to determine who owns this dog and whether his injuries are the result of an act of animal cruelty,” OSPCA spokesperson Melissa Kosowan said.

“As our investigation is ongoing, we can’t speak to further details at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-SPCA (7722).

