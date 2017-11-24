Good showing for Grizzlies

LONDON -

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s badminton teams travelled to London last weekend to compete in the Fanshawe Invitational tournament.

Returning player Fen Lin (China) had a great tournament, winning four matches to make it all the way to the finals of the men’s singles consolation draw only to fall to Vinson Wong of Seneca. Lin also went 2-1 with teammate Ethan Zhao (China) in the men’s doubles competition making it to the quarter-finals.

In the mixed doubles competition, Zhao and teammate Michelle Kozlowskyj (Garson, Ont.) made it to the quarter-finals only to lose to the eventual winners of Cameron Lai and Chloe Rowe from Humber College.

It was also a quarter-finals appearance for the women’s doubles team of Kozlowskyj and Courtney Brewer (Manitouwadge, Ont.) as they went 2-1 at the competition.

The Grizzlies will continue to build on their season as they will next compete at the George Brown Invitational on Dec. 9 and 10 in Toronto.

The Grizzlies will play in three more tournaments prior to the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) East Division regionals, which are hosted by Centennial College on Feb. 2-3, 2018. The event will determine who will move on to the provincial championships.