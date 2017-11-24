The Illuminating Conversations returns for another year, featuring interesting people in a series of intimate interviews where anything can happen.

Even Dr. Gerald Caplan, first up in the series, has no idea what will take place, the questions he may be asked, what will be revealed and he likes it that way.

It makes for more spontaneity — for him — which in turn can make for a more interesting show for the audience.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Caplan, who has an eclectic background as an author, teacher, media commentator, and social and political activist.

He lives in Barrie where he is surrounded by art that he and his wife, Carol Phillips, have collected over the years through their travels.

Over the past 20 years, Caplan has become an expert on genocide and genocide prevention, in particular the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

He was the author of the report Rwanda: The Preventable Genocide (2000) and has been a consultant on African development issues to many United Nations agencies as well as to the African Union.

He’s also written several books, the most recent, in 2008, was The Betrayal of Africa.

He has no idea where the interest comes from, but after acquiring a master’s degree in Canadian history, he moved on to a PhD in African history through the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

Now, at 79, he’s starting to slow down, primarily because of some health issues.

Semi-retired, he still does the occasional bit of writing for a national newspaper. That gives him some time for other interests.

“I want to sit and read Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale again and walk the dog,” Caplan said, adding he would also like to know some parts of the world better.

“Eastern Europe, I don’t know it at all. (My) family came from there. Mother was born in Poland and came here around the First World War.”

He enjoys listening to music and reading — nonfiction during the day, novels at night — although he does feel he’s falling farther and farther behind.

One day, he’d like to watch the world go by on a houseboat, an experience he did once already in France.

There is a through line interest in politics, in particular the New Democratic Party, that began in his late teens and continued throughout most of his adult life.

Some may have caught him on CBC’s Power and Politics where he was, until recently, a political analyst.

Locally, he is on the executive of Third Age Barrie, an adult lecture/education series.

Three years ago, he moved to Barrie, from Richmond Hill, to be closer to his son and four-year-old grandchild.

Caplan will appear in an interview format conversation with host Beth Foster on Monday, Nov. 27 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.

The balance of the Illuminating Conversations series takes place in 2018.

Michael Sweeney, an award-winning cinematographer, appears Monday, Feb. 12; Kate Lines will share stories about her investigations of major crimes on Monday, April 16; and Andrea Curtis, a Barrie-raised historian, community activist and critically acclaimed author, is featured on Monday, May 14.

Tickets are $17.50.

Packages — three conversations for $50 or four for $60 — are available at the box office, 705-739-4228.