One week after debuting in the Canadian Hockey League’s top-10 rankings for the first time in a long time, the Barrie Colts dropped to honourable-mention status this week.

Last week, the Colts were blasted 8-2 at home by the Sudbury Wolves and followed that up Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to the Kitchener Rangers at the Barrie Molson Centre in a nationally televised game.

The Colts then rebounded with a 5-3 road win against the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

Barrie’s record now sits at 13-6-1-1.

The Rangers (15-6-2-0) bumped the Colts out of the No. 7 spot from a week prior.

The Colts are in Guelph on Friday night to take on the Storm (10-9-1-2) before returning home to host the Generals (9-12-2-0) on Saturday night.

Barrie then travels to North Bay to battle the Battalion (7-13-3-0) on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers (14-7-0-0) also dropped from No. 10 last week to an honourable mention, while the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Drummondville Voltigeurs (14-7-1-1) also received an honourable mention.

The OHL’s Sarnia Sting (18-4-1-0) hold top billing for another week, followed by the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors (19-5-0-0) at No. 2, the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds (17-3-2-0) at No. 3, the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks (16-4-0-0) at No. 4, the QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (15-4-2-0) at No. 5 and the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos (15-5-1-0) at No. 6. The Quebec Remparts (16-7-1-0) are holding steady in the No. 8 spot, followed by the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (14-5-3-2) at No. 9 and the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings (14-6-0-1) at No. 10.

The rankings are determined by a panel of NHL scouts.