A Barrie man faces a number of charges after city police were called to the area of Essa Road and Gowan Street Wednesday after 8 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a man with a handgun, police said.

Investigators used a search warrant at an address on Essa Road early Thursday morning. Police said the handgun believed to have been seen by witnesses was not located. City police continue to investigate the validity of the report.

But a 34-year-old Barrie man has been charged with two counts of breaching the terms of his release, failing to comply with probation, disobeying a court order and uttering threats.

He also faces charges of failing to attend court, two counts of disobeying a court order and failing to comply with probation, stemming from several outstanding warrants.

The man was to appear in bail court Thursday.