Volunteers recognized at Family Fun and Jam Day in Barrie
Members of the Barrie Native Friendship Center drum circle inspired the crowd at the Family Fun and Jam Day, held at at Heritage Park on Sunday to recognize the work of volunteers and the organizations they serve. Proceeds from the event benefited the Canadian Red Cross, The David Busby Street Centre and the Barrie Food Bank. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA
