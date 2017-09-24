Lines in for Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Barrie Fall Fishing Festival
A lucky perch is prepared for release back into Kempenfelt Bay by Kim Kay during the start of the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Barrie Fall Fishing Festival on Saturday, which continues until Oct. 1. A prize pool of tagged perch worth more than $40,000 is up for grabs and at least 1,000 anglers are expected to take part this year. KEVIN LAMB PHOTO
