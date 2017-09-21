The Rastrelli Cello Quartet made a memorable Canadian debut in Barrie several years ago.

Now the quartet is back to perform at Georgian Theatre next week.

The four musicians have become known for non-traditional programming since they began in 2002 and the upcoming concert promises more of the same.

Their program features a mix of music that ranges from the classical such as Brahms to the contemporary by way of the Beatles.

Most of the group is from Russia.

Kira Kraftzoff, who founded the quartet, is a multi-award winning cellist. When he started it, he was the principal cellist of an ensemble called St. Petersburg Soloists and then spent the next seven years as principal cellist of the Wurttembergisches Kammerorchester in Germany. He also has a string quartet - two violins and two cellos - called Russian Quattro, but it was the Rastrelli Cello Quartet that made him famous around the world.

They are highly entertaining group and their concerts are peppered with humorous and fun moments.

At the heart of Rastrelli’s uniqueness are the arrangements by one of the quartet’s founding members, Sergio Drabkine.

The quartet makes a point of not performing music which has been specifically composed for the cello. And as a result, they bring a whole new dimension to everything they choose to play.

Drabkine has enjoyed a high-profile musical career in Belarus, a country in Eastern Europe, and he lives in Germany with his family where he is a full-time member of the renowned Wurtemberg Chamber Orchestra.

Mikhail (Mischa) Degtjareff, born in St. Petersburg, is not only a talented musician, he is also a composer of classical, pop and contemporary music.

Kirill Timofeev, also from St. Petersburg, has an interest in ancient and contemporary music.

Over the years, the Rastrelli Cello Quartet has released seven albums, including the 2009 Cello in Classic, which was nominated for a Russian Grammy.

They perform on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Georgian Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

It is one of only three Canadian dates.

Tickets are $55, available at the box office 705-739-4228.