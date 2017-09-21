OSS opens sports field

Dave Dawson/The Packet & Times Orillia Secondary School officially opened its doors in March of 2016, but the Park Street school's playing field and track were off limits until earlier this month. On Wednesday, the school hosted its inaugural event on the pristine field as the Nighthawks hosted Collingwood Collegiate Institute in senior boys AAA soccer action. Unfortunately for the home team, it was an inauspicious homefield debut as the visiting Fighting Owls struck early and often en route to recording a dominant decision over OSS in the first game of the season for both teams. The Nighthawks will look to bounce back when they host Bradford Wednesday.