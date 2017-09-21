Some of the best weather of the summer could be happening in the fall.

The fall season technically begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and the warm spell area residents have been enjoying has been setting near-records.

This is some of the best stretch of warm weather of the year, according to Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

Not surprising, then, that area beaches saw swimmers and paddlers taking advantage of the warm air.

“It’s gorgeous everywhere in southern Ontario,” he said. “We’re basically experiencing a summer heatwave that is coming at the beginning of fall.”

That’s not something we see every year, Kimbell said.

“It’s definitely unusual. We don’t see this very often,” he added. “The normal high this time of year is 18 C so to have a high of around 30 C is unusual.

“But if we’re going to break any records, it will probably be on Saturday.”

The same weather phenomena that was responsible for much of the rain the area experienced earlier this year is also finally bringing the sun and heat, he said.

“The jet stream has been running from southern California across the Dakotas, northern Ontario and into northern Quebec and south of the jet stream we have that warm air,” Kimbell said. “That jet stream is a lot further north than usual and everywhere south of that is the warm air.”

But people shouldn’t get used to it, he added.

“We don’t really see a change (in the hot weather) until Wednesday of next week when a cold front comes in,” he said. “It’s a bit early to haul out the snow tires but fall is that transition season when things go from nice and warm to bitterly cold. It will change quickly.

“I can guarantee that by the end of the fall, people will have those winter tires on,” Kimbell said. “Then we’ll have parkas and toques on and shovelling snow. It’s only three months and a bit until Christmas.”

We might have more of the white stuff thanks to the current high temperatures, he added.

“It’s going to affect the water temperature of Georgian Bay, for sure, and keep it warmer,” Kimbell said. “When we do get the eventual cold air, it could potentially result in more snow squall activity (lake-effect snow) than otherwise.”

