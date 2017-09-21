An Oro-Medonte "gem" is getting a major upgrade.

Plans are now underway to replace the large, aging pavilion at Bayview Memorial Park while also making a number of other improvements designed to create a more appealing and user-friendly public space.

"We expect the tender will be awarded next week and work will start at the end of September," said Shawn Binns, the township's operations and community services director.

"We (previously) took one pavilion down and were keeping the large pavilion, but we're at the point that it's just critical it be replaced."

The story's similar for the impending $70,000 septic system replacement with the upgrade necessary due to the current system's age.

While the township will pay the lion's share towards the nearly $500,000 in improvements that should be complete by year-end, Oro-Medonte was able to secure $160,000 in grants and donations, including $10,000 from the local Lions Club that will go towards the pavilion rebuild.

"We were really able to capitalize on opportunities this year," Binns said, noting the pavilion will be named after the Lions Club to recognize its contribution to the project.

The $286,000 pavilion replacement also received a $78,000 grant funded through Canada 150 while the $70,000 accessibility/walkway improvements benefited from a $40,000 grant funded by the Enabling Accessibility Fund as well as a $30,000 grant from the county's trails program.

The township has also developed a long-term master plan to ensure the park continues meeting the needs of area residents for years to come.

"There's 700 feet of (Lake Simcoe) frontage," Binns said. "It's a jewel of our park system."

The master plan also seeks to maintain open space to allow for informal active and passive activities while improving pedestrian and vehicular crossings over the existing watercourse, including a planned walking bridge.

The township also wants to plant additional trees for not only shade, but also to create natural aesthetics and as a buffer from neighbouring properties while addressing the eventual loss of ash trees.

"We're improving connectivity for the park," Binns said, noting the park's east and west sides need to be better linked. "It really isn't well connected."

The eight-acre park will also become more accessible with a number of initiatives planned.

Binns said the park's playground is already fully accessible, a move away from when parks might feature an accessible swing, but little else to accommodate varying needs.

"More and more parks are becoming fully accessible as our demographic changes," Binns said. "We've really tried to look at the space. In this first phase, we have platforms to get close to the beach."

As for phase 2, Binns said public consultations will be held before that part begins.

"We have a number of aspects of our conceptual master plan that we'll want to consult with our residents (about)," he said, noting the next phase could involve creating a small stage for outdoor concerts and events with berms installed to provide seating.

"Having a long-term plan allows us to capitalize on funding."

And with the pavilion being replaced, Mayor Harry Hughes said it's a good time to reflect on the volunteers who built the original structure more than 50 years ago as well as those with the vision to create the park in the first place.

"The timing of this project is to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Canada," Hughes said, adding that it's important to reflect on the work done by past Oro-Medonte residents.

"The only reason we have this park is that past generations recognized that it was needed."

As well, Hughes noted that the township's accessibility advisory committee that includes an architect as a member played an essential role in providing input to ensure the park becomes more accessible, including facilitating beach access for users with mobility challenges.

"The accessibility committee has been very helpful," Hughes said, noting members deserve a "tip of the cap."

