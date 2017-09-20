News Local

Man has his ducks in a row after kind gesture last spring

Brian Baker took it upon himself to take care of a dozen or so ducklings after taking them under his wing last spring. The birds haven't forgotten his kind gesture and continue to visit with him. Wearing large combat boots and dressed like a biker, Baker seems right at home with his feathered friends as they wander the waterfront at Heritage park together, Wednesday. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network

Brian Baker took it upon himself to take care of a dozen or so ducklings after taking them under his wing last spring. The birds haven't forgotten his kind gesture and continue to visit with him. Wearing large combat boots and dressed like a biker, Baker seems right at home with his feathered friends as they wander the waterfront at Heritage park together, Wednesday. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network

Last spring Brian Baker took it upon himself to take care of a dozen or so abandoned ducklings. The birds haven't forgotten his kind gesture and continue to visit with him. Wearing large combat boots and dressed like a biker, Baker seems right at home with his feathered friends as they wonder the waterfront at Heritage park, Wednesday. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network

Brian Baker took it upon himself to take care of a dozen or so ducklings after taking them under his wing last spring.

The birds haven't forgotten his kind gesture and continue to visit with him.

Wearing large combat boots and dressed like a biker, Baker seems right at home with his feathered friends as they wander the waterfront at Heritage park together, Wednesday.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »