Man has his ducks in a row after kind gesture last spring
Brian Baker took it upon himself to take care of a dozen or so ducklings after taking them under his wing last spring. The birds haven't forgotten his kind gesture and continue to visit with him. Wearing large combat boots and dressed like a biker, Baker seems right at home with his feathered friends as they wander the waterfront at Heritage park together, Wednesday.
