The road travelled by the Barrie Colts last season was a bumpy one to say the least.

The Ontario Hockey League’s youngest team won just 17 times, finished dead last in the overall standings and missed the playoffs for only the second time in the franchise’s 22-year history.

It was a trying year, but one that Colts winger Lucas Chiodo believes will only help he and his teammates when they kick off their 2017-18 regular season Thursday night against the Ottawa 67’s at the Barrie Molson Centre.

“Obviously, you never want to have a year like that and finish last place,” said Chiodo, just one of seven players on the Colts with more than a year of OHL experience. “It was a positive for our younger players, and everyone coming in, that there was going to be a lot more ice time for us and a lot more opportunity. I think it’s helping us this year.”

That valuable experience, along with some key additions, has the Colts aiming much higher this season.

“All our younger guys and everyone on the team is hungrier this year because of last year and finishing last place,” added Chiodo, one of 16 returning players. “Everyone has something to prove here and we really want to have a good bounce back year and make a name for ourselves here.”

The Eastern Conference should be much tougher this season. Last year’s conference champion Mississauga Steelheads and conference finalist Peterborough Petes appear to have a strong returning group, while teams like the Niagara IceDogs, Oshawa Generals and Hamilton Bulldogs should all take a step forward.

Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk wasn’t about to get into any kind of predictions for his club for the upcoming season.

He says time will tell what happens in the conference, but right now the important thing is that the Colts take care of their own business as far as the type of game they want to play.

“We want to be a team that every night we’ve got a shot to win if we play the right way,” Hawerchuk said. “We need to create that confidence within the group. We do that and we’re going to have success.”

The rebuilding Colts reaped the benefits of their last-place finish this offseason, bringing in a haul of skilled young players to help get things turned around.

The Colts used the first-overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection to take playmaking forward Ryan Suzuki, and the dynamic centre hasn’t wasted any time in the preseason showing he has the tools to make an impact in his rookie year.

The Colts also added big-time talent through the CHL Import Draft with the addition of Russian forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Alexey Lipanov.

In Svechnikov, considered a possible first-overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, the Colts landed a gifted talent with their first-overall import pick.

With four goals in five exhibition games, the Russian winger has already displayed some of the high-end skills that should fill the BMC this year with NHL scouts.

“He’s an elite player, a special player,” Colts general manager Jason Ford said of Svechnikov earlier this summer. “I’ve heard some say a generational talent. I don’t know, time will tell, but he definitely has the tools to be that type of presence.”

Lipanov, Barrie’s first-round pick (44th overall) in last year’s CHL Import Draft, signed this offseason in Barrie. The dynamic centre, a third-round pick (76th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft, along with linemate Svechnikov led Russia to a bronze medal at the 2017 IIHF Under-18 World Championship in Slovakia in late April.

The elite trio should help boost a Colts offence that found the back of the net just 192 times. Only the Kingston Frontenacs (179) scored fewer goals last season.

That shouldn’t be the case this year. Not when you add that to Chiodo, who finished second in team scoring last season with 22 goals and 53 points, and a strong group of returning forwards expected to take a big step forward in Kirill Nizhnikov, Zachary Magwood, Jason Willms and Ben Hawerchuk

“We’ve got a lot of special players this year in Suzuki, Svechnikov and even Lipanov,” Chiodo said. “They’re very skilled and just fun to play with. It’s fun to come to practice and get better each day as a group.”

Entering his third season, the diminutive Chiodo knows there’s more to his game. He’s determined to silence his doubters.

“I had a lot of opportunity last year and I’m thankful for the coaches giving me that, but I always have something to prove being a smaller guy,” said the five-foot-six, 172-pound winger. “A lot of people tell me I can’t make it, but each game I just try to prove them wrong.”

With the exception of Justin Murray, the Colts iced a group of rookie defenders after last year’s trade deadline. That ice time and experience should prove key for a strong returning group headed up by Murray and last year’s first-round pick, Tyler Tucker.

Joey Keane and Kade Landry give the Colts a strong top four and they’ll be supported by a talented trio of rookies that include second-round pick Nathan Allensen, first-overall under-18 midget pick Victor Hadfield and fourth-round pick Matthew Hill.

“Our biggest goal with all the new guys is that they’re on the same page,” said Hawerchuk, who is entering his eighth season behind the Colts bench. “If they’re on the same page and we play at a high speed and push the pace, we’ll take care of things. Sometimes you can’t control the results, but you can control the work ethic and the game plan.”

The Colts added some veteran experience in the crease last week when they acquired Russian Leo Lazarev from the Ottawa 67’s. He joins second-year goaltender Christian Propp between the pipes.

Chiodo believes the talent is here to put last season behind them. The true reflection of that will come in the standings.

“We’ve got a lot of skill here and a lot of talent, but now we have to put it together and get wins here,” the 18-year-old said. “We want to make the playoffs here and have a good playoff run.”

Game time Thursday is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: Collingwood native Tyler MacArthur was solid in his two-game preseason tryout with the Colts. The overager and former Owen Sound Attack defenceman scored a goal and his sound play caught the attention of the coaching staff. “He’s playing well,” Hawerchuk said. “He might be a good fit for us, but we’ll access it as we go along here.” ... On Monday, the OHL handed Tucker a six-game suspension for a checking to the head major he had in an earlier pre-season game against Owen Sound. Kyle Heitzner will also miss the start of the season, serving the final three games of a 12-game suspension he had late last season. ... Building a little team camaraderie, the Colts took part in a team golf tournament earlier this week. ... Tonight also marks the Colts debut behind the bench for assistant coach Jan Platil. ... Aidan Brown (upper body) is also expected to miss the start of the season.

BARRIE COLTS AT A GLANCE

LAST SEASON: 17-44-6-1 (missed playoffs)

GM: Jason Ford

HEAD COACH: Dale Hawerchuk

DEPARTURES: F Anthony Stefano, F Roy Radke, F Jason Smith, D Robert Proner, D Tom Hedberg, G David Ovsjannikov, G Ruan Badenhorst.

ARRIVALS: G Leo Lazarev, D Nathan Allensen, D Victor Hadfield, D Matthew Hill, F Sam Rhodes, F Ryan Suzuki, F Luke Bignell, F Alexey Lipanov, F Andrei Svechnikov.

KEEP ON EYE ON: Svechnikov is getting a lot of attention and for good reason, but Kirill Nizhnikov will make sure he’s not the only Russian Colt high on the draft radar.

HOW GENE SEES IT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. MISSISSAUGA STEELHEADS: Trout get their NHLers back and they’ll be tough to reel in.

2. PETERBOROUGH PETES: Finish atop conference if Trout don’t get Michael McLeod back.

3. BARRIE COLTS: Young guns will make this a fun team to watch.

4. OSHAWA GENERALS: Stepped back at last year’s deadline and landed big prize in Collingwood’s Allan McShane.

5. HAMILTON BULLDOGS: If they can keep puck out of net, they’ll battle Petes and Gens atop East Division.

6. NIAGARA ICEDOGS: Akil Thomas is a rising star. Defence key to how big a step rebuild has taken.

7. OTTAWA 67’S: New management will have 67’s moving up.

8. KINGSTON FRONTENACS: Robertson will need more offensive support if Fronts want to move up.

9. NORTH BAY BATTALION: Troops will need big production from Brett McKenzie and Justin Brazeau.

10. SUDBURY WOLVES: Wolves can score, but playoff spot could all come down to progress of blue line.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. OWEN SOUND ATTACK: Get goaltending and favourites to win it all.

2. SOO GREYHOUNDS: Among contenders, what else is new.

3. KITCHENER RANGERS: Logan Stanley big addition on back end.

4. LONDON KNIGHTS: Fourth is a rebuilding year for Knights.

5. SARNIA STING: Jordan Kyrou could win scoring title.

6. SAGINAW SPIRIT: On the rise with all that young talent.

7. FLINT FIREBIRDS: Barrie’s Busby takes next step and so do teammates.

8. GUELPH STORM: Young talent comes together and they could move up standings.

9. WINDSOR SPITFIRES: Memorial Cup champs will be thinking future at trade deadline.

10. ERIE OTTERS: Let the Taylor Raddysh sweepstakes begin.

* PEREIRA