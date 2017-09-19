The Innisdale Invaders were a little out of practice.

They wouldn’t let that stop them on Tuesday.

The senior boys volleyball team still found a way to knock off the Barrie North Vikings in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-12) in their first game of the season.

“I think it wasn’t up to par, since a lot of us are rusty and haven’t played in a while, so the fundamentals are a bit off,” said Innisdale’s Regent Wang. “I think, overall, it was a good win to get us ready for the season.”

Compounding the early-game struggles for the Invaders was the fact that they had a player making their debut at a critical position.

“We’ve got a new setter in, so that was the most difficult part, especially because he’s never played setter before,” Innisdale captain Josh Ware said of Riley Timmons, who took on the role with their regular starter injured. “Other than that, we have good chemistry (in) our second year playing together, so that helps.”

While the first set was still a little scrambly, Timmons would start lining up his teammates for big kills as the game went on.

“He improved a lot,” Ware said. “We’ve got a team that mainly plays club volleyball, so they all know a lot about volleyball and they helped him out, and with our main setter hurt, he did a really good job.”

The teams would go back and forth in the opening set, with Barrie North trimming Innisdale’s lead to 18-17 at one point, but Yaqoub Karimzad would serve out the game from there, thanks in part to Wang’s play at the net.

Innisdale’s second set would run a similar course, with Wang going on a run with four unreturned serves in a five-point stretch that would blow things open.

“It all depends on whether or not we’re making serves,” Ware said. “If we get that first one, our confidence goes up right away and off of that, we can just play the game.”

As the Invaders began to pick up points off of kills and blocks, Ware’s presence was unmistakable, firing up his team and bouncing around the court with boundless energy after each big play.

“I like to keep the enthusiasm high,” Ware said. “I don’t want the team to get down on themselves or too down in the dumps.

“We keep the energy high so we can get a win, and we did that.”

Ware continued to cheer on his team from the bench in the third set, as the Invaders got an opportunity to get more players into the game.

With Timmons timing things out well with his hitters, the number of kills shot up, as Derreck Chapata, Ryan Eves and Mackenzie Graham also got into the act.

“As the game went on, we got more used to (the setting), as did he,” Wang said. “If there’s confidence behind the sets, that’s the best.”

The Invaders cruised to a straight sets win over the short-benched Vikings, who had only six dressed players for the contest.

While Innisdale’s athletes admit that they weren’t at their peak for this game, there are a few telltale signs that will come out when the Invaders are really rolling.

“(It will be our) consistent hitting and the flexibility of our hitting from all angles,” Wang said. “Our serving, as well, should be better.”

Once the Invaders are doing everything at their top level, they feel as though they’ll have a real shot at this year’s Georgian Bay Secondary School Association’s championship.

“We (want to) win GB’s and go to OFSAA,” Wang said. “That’s our expectation for this year.”

