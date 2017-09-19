News Local

Driver in serious condition after collision

OPP are investigating a Tuesday crash on Sunnidale Road that sent the driver to hospital in serious condition. MARK WANZEL photo

SPRINGWATER TWP. - A Barrie man whose vehicle slammed into a hydro pole Tuesday on Sunnidale Road has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Huronia West OPP say the 21-year-old was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then transported to a Toronto hospital.

Police don't have a reason for the collision.

Opp have closed Sunnidale between Ferndale Drive North and Livingstone Street West to investigate the crash.

 



