Driver in serious condition after collision
OPP are investigating a Tuesday crash on Sunnidale Road that sent the driver to hospital in serious condition. MARK WANZEL photo
SPRINGWATER TWP. - A Barrie man whose vehicle slammed into a hydro pole Tuesday on Sunnidale Road has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Huronia West OPP say the 21-year-old was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then transported to a Toronto hospital.
Police don't have a reason for the collision.
Opp have closed Sunnidale between Ferndale Drive North and Livingstone Street West to investigate the crash.