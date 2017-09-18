Suspected explosive device brought to detachment

Orillia OPP have a message for anyone who thinks they may have come across an explosive device: leave it alone and call the police.

The reminder comes after a resident brought what was thought to be an explosive device to the Orillia OPP detachment Monday morning.

The incident began about 4:30 a.m.

"The person who brought it in thought it had explosive capabilities, so they brought it to the detachment," said Const. Martin Hill.

Officers immediately responded, including members of the Central Region Tactics and Response Unit, Explosive Disposal Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services. Orillia Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedics also responded to the scene.

While Hill couldn't comment on what police thought they were dealing with, as the investigation is ongoing and such information would be evidentiary in nature, he said, he did confirm it was inert.

Police had destroyed the item by 8:15 a.m.

In a news release, Hill indicated the OPP's service to the city was not compromised during the nearly four hours the Orillia detachment was evacuated. That meant administration staff were displaced from their work stations at the detachment, while officers who had worked overnight extended their shift to ensure calls for service were answered.

The communications centre for the Orillia OPP is not housed at the Orillia detachment.

If office space or cell space were needed in such an emergency, neighbouring detachments, such as Rama Police Service, would be utilized.

While the best case scenario unfolded here, in the future, police stress "if anyone finds what they believe to be an explosive device they should immediately call police and not move it or bring it to the detachment. Police will respond to the location and deploy resources to the scene."

The Orillia Crime Unit and the Orillia OPP continue to investigate this incident. If anyone has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536.

