As an observer of the Sept. 11 general committee meeting of Barrie city council, I was impressed at how councillors dug into the meat of the development proposal for 37 Johnson St., that was put before them by city staff.

The staff report recommended that the application for a new 215-unit building be approved.

There has been strong opposition from the neighbourhood to this development and Ward 1 Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, with her usual flair and doggedness, went to bat for her constituents.

It was clear she had been listening to her community and bending the ear of her fellow councillors to be sure they knew what was at stake.

As Mayor Jeff Lehman pointed out, this plan meets most of the planning criteria for intensification.

However, and this is my point, it is the job of councillors to weigh the merits of planning pressures against the established fabric of a community and in this case, I think they got it right.

Full disclosure: I do not live in this immediate neighbourhood, although I am an active member in the Barrie East End Householders Association, so I do not have a vested interest beyond being really pleased that the cultural context of a community was heard and understood.

Coun. Mike McCann was the only member who voted to approve this plan. I do not fault him for this, as he made the very valid point that this project may well end up in an expensive Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing. His reasoning was sound.

However, what is the point of a council if decisions are made based on whether a plan will be sent to the OMB or not?

Seems to me if this is what motivates a vote, then perhaps council should be eliminated and city staff should decide the fate of our of city.

I don’t think any of us would be happy with that outcome.

There is no doubt that some day this site will be developed, but with continued insight and vigilance, perhaps it will be a much scaled down version of multi-unit housing.

Absent in this particular plan was any attempt to provide affordable housing, so I would hope that any new proposal would also include provisions for multi-income tenants as well.

Bravo to Coun. Ainsworth and to this council. Keep up the good work!

Sarah Uffelmann

Barrie