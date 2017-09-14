After three games, the Bolton Brewers have a 2-1 lead over the New Lowell Knights in the North Dufferin Baseball League championship series.

Game 1 played in New Lowell on Saturday had Bolton outscoring New Lowell, 14-2, in a six-inning game.

Bolton got on the board with a lead-off homerun from Brett Chater in the first inning and added four more runs in the second thanks to two home runs from Eric Cirone and Francesco Amantea.

In the fifth inning, the Brewers added six more runs and finished the game with three more in the sixth frame.

In the third inning, New Lowell’s Andrew Willmetts hit a home run to score his team’s first run.

The second run was plated in the sixth inning.

The Brewers had 16 hits including the home runs, singles from Chater, Stephen Warden, Trent Barwick, and two each from Mike Wallace, John Hutchinson, Brett Barwick and Andrew White. White also hit a double.

The Knights were limited to six hits including the homerun from Willmetts, a base hit from Steve Baldry and Brandon Peart and two singles and a double by Sean Connor.

On the hill for the Brewers, Adam Frydman pitched six exceptional innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking one, hit one batter, and striking out six Knights for the win.

Brandon Norrie started for New Lowell and lasted one inning, giving up four runs on three hits and walking one.

Jake Nicholson entered in the second inning allowing seven runs on seven hits with one strike out over his three innings of work.

Jesse McIntyre pitched the remaining two innings giving up three runs on six hits with one walk.

Games 2 and 3 on Sunday were played at the Lisle diamond with Bolton as the home team.

Bolton won the first game, 7-4, while New Lowell won the second game, 7-3.

In the first contest on Sunday, the Brewers took an early lead with a home run by John Hutchinson to score two runs in the first inning. A five-run third inning finished their total.

New Lowell plated a run in the third inning and added three more in the fifth frame.

The Knights out-hit the Brewers with two singles from Allan Brownridge, Dale Lightheart and Baldry. Baldry also chipped in with a double. Connor, Norrie and Nicholson each singled.

Along with the homer from Hutchinson, Brett Barwick, Warden and Cirone hit doubles for the Brewers.

Cirone also had a base hit along with Chater.

Trent Barwick took command of the pitcher’s mound for the Brewers for a complete game win. He gave up four runs on 10 hits, walked one batter and struck out three Knights.

Baldry pitched for New Lowell and over his seven innings allowed seven runs on six hits, walked three, hit two batters and struck out three Brewers.

Game 3 was played immediately after with the Knights bats staying hot taking home their first win, 7-3.

Scoring two runs in the second inning, New Lowell added three more in the third and one in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The Brewers scored their three runs on a Cirone homerun in the fifth inning.

New Lowell hits went to Peart with three singles, Norrie with a double and two singles, Connor with two singles and Chris Greer with a single.

Baldry also hit a double.

Bolton’s Cirone homered with a double from Chater and Wallace. Hutchinson, Brett Barwick, Greg Keenan and Trent Barwick singled in the losing cause.

Brownridge pitched a gem of a game for the Knights allowing three runs on seven hits, walking one and hitting one batter, while striking out four Brewers.

The Brewers pitching faltered with Andrew White on the mound. He allowed five runs on five hits, walked one and struck out two over his 2.1 innings.

Nick Pettinaro replaced White and pitched the remaining 4.2 innings. He gave up two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out two.

Games resume Saturday and Sunday with both contests in New Lowell.

Saturday’s Game 4 is set to start at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s match has a 1 p.m. start time.