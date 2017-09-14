The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s golf teams were featured prominently in the initial Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) rankings for the 2017 season.

Georgian’s women’s team was ranked first in the rankings and is coming off a season where they won gold at the 2016 CCAA Ping national championships.

Two of the team members from that championship are returning in Barrie native Addison Wallwin and Montreal’s Emilie Tyndall.

Wallwin won the individual gold medal at nationals a year ago.

The men’s team is ranked fourth in the nation and earned a silver medal at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) championship last year.

Returning veteran Matt Lemay (Waterloo) earned the individual bronze medal at the national championship the last two consecutive seasons.

The men’s and women’s golf teams will play in their first tournament of the season Saturday at the Fanshawe Invitational in London.

Georgian will host its own invitational tournament next Thursday at the Heritage Hills Golf Club in Barrie.