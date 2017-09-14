The Barrie County Chordsmen have pulled out all the stops for their annual show, The Maple Leaf Forever, next weekend.

In addition to singing, a capella style, favourite Canadian and international songs, the group is featuring special guest performers The Aristocrats along with a couple of quartets such as Shaken Not Stirred and Acapella Unplugged.

The Chordsmen are raising money for their charity, Harmonize for Speech. It is one of two official charities the group supports in conjunction with the Ontario District.

Collectively, they have raised more than $5 million for speech therapy in Ontario, including a recent $50,000 contribution to the Sadlon Centre for Health and Wellness at Georgian College in support of the speech therapy clinic.

The singers also support the Ontario Youth A Cappella Chorus (OYA) which represents Ontario at the International Youth Barbershop Chorus Festival.

This concert, which is the main one of the year, has been named The Maple Leaf Forever in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The 50-member local group is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Since they began, the Chordsmen have won the Ontario championship five times, most recently in 2015.

They rehearse every Wednesday evening and sing at a variety of venues through the year from churches, to retirement homes, community centres, fairs and festivals.

Special guests The Aristocrats have become known as a quartet with an aristocratic attitude in comedy. Based in Toronto, the quartet features Bobby Gibson, John Mallett, Darryl Marchant and Dave Feltrin.

All are longtime barbershop singers and members of the Toronto Northern Lights Chorus, the 2013 Barbershop Harmony Society International Chorus Contest gold medallists. The quartet started singing together in an attempt to re-enact in song some of their families’ more colourful moments.

They also like to instill their stereotypical aristocratic attitude into everything they perform.

After all, in 2014, they discovered that their common ancestors may or may not have been European nobility.

It takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students, available through www.barriecountychordsmen.com or by calling 705-737-2020.