Wings for a cause in Barrie
Nathan Brown attempts to put of the flames while Buffalo Wild Wings manager Derek Marchand tests the signature Blazin’ traditional wing sauce in preparation for Wednesday’s United Way Simcoe Muskoka fundraiser. The restaurant, located at Park Place, will be donating 10% of each diner's total bill to the local charity. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The local restaurant, located at Park Place, will be donating 10% of diners’ total bill to the local charity.