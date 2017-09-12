Royals resurrected

GUELPH -

Intercounty Baseball League commissioner John Kastner introduced the new owners of the Guelph Royals on Monday.

The team will return to the league in 2018.

The Royals, who ceased operations midway through this past season, have been purchased from Jim Rooney by businessman Shawn Fuller along with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Fuller, who grew up in Guelph and now lives in Kitchener, has had a life-long relationship with the Royals, he said, adding his mother’s house is visible from the ballpark.

Fuller and Guthrie take over a team that ceased operations in June after going 1-15 to start the season.

The team had struggled for several years and also took a leave of absence in 2011.

The formal announcement was made at Hastings Stadium. Rooney was out of town and unable to attend.

Fuller, who worked in sales with BlackBerry for 10 years, is the owner of Canadawide Sports, a sports equipment distribution company that operates out of a 65,000-square-foot facility in St. George.

Kastner said Fuller contacted him the day after Rooney informed him he was folding the team and the process to get baseball back in Guelph began that day.

“We were in so much agreement about what the solution was going to be here in Guelph and how the team could and would be successful,” Kastner said.