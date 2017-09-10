A basement fire left a Barrie family homeless on Sunday.

The noon-hour fire at the 93 Grove St. house shocked Miles McConnell, 30, his partner Tanys Rock, 23 and their three children when they returned from a shopping trip.

“We went to Walmart for 20 minutes,” Rock said, standing on the lawn of the house the couple has rented for five years.

“We came back, and there were fire trucks and police all over the place,” she said.

The McConnell family doesn’t have house or contents insurance.

The couple has three children, a boy aged 11, a girl aged 10 and a two-year-old boy.

McConnell’s father Sheldon and a boarder, Mike Kelly, were the only two occupants home when the fire started.

On the north side of the bungalow, Barrie fire investigators could be seen sorting through the charred wreckage of the basement bedroom where Kelly has lived for the past month.

Investigators were still searching for the cause of the fire and estimate the damage to be about $80,000, said Barrie Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman Samantha Hoffmann.

When firefighters arrived, Hoffmann said the house was completely engulfed in smoke.

“Thankfully, the smoke alarms alerted the occupants and gave them the early warning they needed to escape,” Hoffmann said.

Blackened pink insulation had been ripped from the basement apartment and tossed onto the lawn near the children’s trampoline.

“They might let us in later to grab the baby memorabilia,” said Rock. “That’s all I really want. Everything else is toast.”

Even though McConnell said he and his family appreciate the emergency shelter at the Travelodge offered by the Canadian Red Cross, the whole incident reeks of smoke, and really poor timing.

Both he and Rock are expecting to start their post-secondary education at Georgian College on Tuesday, he said.

“I’m taking graphics design and she’s starting the esthetician course,” McConnell said.

More information about how to donate to the McConnell family will be posted soon.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1