A new country music band plays Barrie for the first time next week. The Mudslingers also mark their first time opening for Aaron Pritchett.

The band started out five years ago with brothers Ryan and Jarrod Connolly, a Montreal-born Mount Albert, Ont.-based duo that has captured the attention of music lovers ever since their first single, Devils Ways, went to number five in 2015 on DMDS (a distribution service to commercial radio for independent artists). Then they repeated it with Games of Life, a song that prompted a letter from Gordon Lightfoot.

Their current song Smile On The Radio moves more into the pop genre and it's received the most radio play to date. The Mudslingers, currently in the midst of recording their debut CD, plan to release another single before the Barrie show.

"We have a full album done but it won't be released until January 2018," said lead vocalist Ryan Connolly, who plans on performing all of the current singles and a couple of new songs in Barrie.

Joining him in the band are a number of veteran musicians ranging from Darold Vander Ploeg on bass to Leo Gray on guitar. Irish-born Paul Carroll, currently based in Brighton, Ont., is an Oscar nominee who also produces Mudslinger songs along with material by other Canadian artists. He plays guitar.

Connolly has been performing with his brother, who is his best friend, since he was 13 years old. They are both athletes who played for the Orangeville Crushers in their last year of junior hockey, both got hockey scholarships to go to school in the U.S -- Ryan played for Salem State Vikings -- and both had their hockey careers sidelined by injuries. Ryan separated his shoulder last year just before the playoffs.

"Music was always the outlet that kind of got us away from the stress. When stuff like that happens (the end of his hockey career), it's kind of hard to get over because you put so much time into it," said Connolly, adding that since then his brother got married, moved back to Montreal and is looking at starting another career.

"I decided to keep the name. I think it has a really good kick for a country band and that's something we didn't want to lose," he said, adding that they have developed a fan base under The Mudslingers name even though the meaning is a bit different now. "Anywhere from the actually definition of the word, to literally getting a little dirty and having some fun with it.

"If you walk away from a Mudslingers show and you have a smile on your face we've done something right."

Growing up, Connolly had a cover band and he was into punk music, inspired by Mike Ness (Social Distortion) and his ability to cross over into country. Connolly is a self-taught guitarist who added some vocal training into the mix when he started doing radio tours in order to learn more about his voice and what it could and couldn't do.

He is the oldest of four. Aside from Jarrod, his younger sister is the only other sibling who is musical, although she is currently studying business and playing hockey for Ryerson University. They grew up listening to roots, folk and country records at home. Their father is an athlete and he bought Connolly his first guitar.

All of the musicians in the current band have contributed to the singles. Connolly tends to write about darker subjects, things he's struggling with, trials and tribulations such the breakup of his marriage to his childhood sweetheart of 10 years. He also likes to make sure it has a good 'vibe'.

"A good vibe to a song is something you can understand what they're saying and relate to. That's want got me into the country music," he said, adding that sometimes it can also fill a void.

By day, he works as a plumber and is the process of moving from Mount Alberta area to Toronto.

The Mudslingers perform Thursday, Sept. 14 at Mavericks Music Hall, 46 Dunlop St., W. Doors open at 8 p.m., showtime is 9 p.m. It's an age 19 and over event. Tickets are $25, $35, available through ticketfly.com or by calling 1-888-732-1682 as well as at Sunrise Records (Bayfield Mall) and Pita Pit (both locations in Barrie).