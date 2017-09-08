The bottom line is fast approaching on a proposed high-rise in east-Barrie.

City councillors will consider a motion Monday that would allow a second 11-storey, 215-unit apartment building at 37 Johnson St.

Nadine Saunders, of nearby Campfire Court, has gathered more than 430 signatures on a petition opposing the project.

She says little has changed with the proposal since a public meeting last April, despite the opposition.

“I think it's the same, exactly, and that's what I don't understand,” Saunders said. “I'm in shock. I'm very surprised.”

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents this part of the city, is also opposed.

“I believe this development is being shoehorned into an area that has long provided a diversity of housing and residential space at a variety of price points and has for decades provided a compact urban form and a complete community,” she said.

“Overcrowding for any reason is not good neighbourhood planning,” the Ward 1 councillor said.

The existing 11-storey, 192-unit apartment building on 37 Johnson St. has been there since 1973.

Barrie planning staff say an additional apartment building there meets the city's locational criteria for intensification, and does not introduce a new built form into the neighbourhood.

The site is also near Barrie Transit, directly adjacent to a city park, near schools and commercial uses, including a grocery store.

City planning staff say it represents an appropriate form of development.

Ainsworth said that criteria might have to be adjusted.

“Having land available does not justify the over-intensification of any part of the city,” she said, “and submitting an application asking for almost twice the maximum planned density in a developed area, including a zoning change to accommodate doubling the presently allowed density and calling it infill, is bold and disrespectful.”

“Everybody is pretty much surprised because of the precedent this will set,” Saunders said. “This is not infill. Infill is development in between two developed properties. This backs onto a city park.”

Ainsworth said this council has more than done its share accommodating local and provincial intensification criteria, and that squeezing this development into 37 Johnson St. will overwhelm the area with people and traffic.

The developer, Starlight Investments, is asking for both an Official Plan amendment and a rezoning to allow this project.

The latter includes a reduced front-yard setback, as well as side and rear landscape buffer for the parking lot, an increase in building height, gross floor area, surface parking lot coverage, and fewer parking spaces.

This project would generate $378,185 in development charges for the city, along with cash-in-lieu of parkland totalling just more than $1 million.

Barrie's intensification policy establishes four principle areas where intensification is encouraged, including: the Urban Growth Centre, or downtown Barrie and Allandale; primary and secondary corridors consisting of arterial roads such as Bayfield and Dunlop streets, Essa Road, Duckworth and Yonge streets; primary and secondary nodes at significant intersections along the primary and secondary corridors; and South Barrie GO Station near Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East.

A series of guidelines have also been created to help direct new development within these intensification areas, and are viewed to be complementary to the existing city urban design guidelines.

bbruton@postmedia.com