Midland Police to disband

The Midland Police Service is set to be disbanded in 2018.

In a 6-3 recorded vote at a special meeting of Midland council Wednesday night, councillors voted to accept the costing offer from the Ontario Provincial Police, ending more than a century of municipally-operated law enforcement in the northern Simcoe County community.

Beginning next year, Midland will fall under the jurisdiction of the OPP's Southern Georgian Bay detachment.

The idea of having the OPP take over policing in Midland dates back four years, with a number of starts and stops along the way before ramping up in the past six months. It was just last month when Mayor Gord McKay was swayed to the OPP side.

"The first hurdle to my mind was is there significant dollars here to make it even worthwhile to have the discussion," he said. "Once that was established... what about service levels?"

A consultant was brought in and ad-hoc committee of councillors was struck to consider the switch. Utilizing resources within the town, such as municipal and police service staff, along with the work of the consultant, the committee provided what McKay called the "definitive comparison." between the OPP and Midland Police Service.

That comparison showed about a $6 million savings over 10 years, even with one-time costs associated with disbanding the police service factored in, McKay said. Over that time span, the committee found about $1 million annually could be saved with the switch to the OPP.

Coun. Cody Oschefski pointed to that 10-year estimate as one of the reasons why he didn't support the switch.

"It's only a three-year contract, not a 10-year contract," he said. "It's hard to forecast savings over 10 years when you only have a contract for three. After three years, we'd only be down about $1.5 million; that was our only guarantee."

The costs for the first three years of the proposal were fairly static, the committee found, with the town switching to the OPP billing model in the fourth year. To come up with a better idea of the savings, the committee looked both at similar-sized communities, such as Kenora, Lemington and Pembroke, which realized seven-figure savings with the introduction of the new OPP billing model in 2015.

They also looked closer to home. In the eight Simcoe County municipalities where the OPP provides police services, every one had a lower per-property cost for policing in 2017 than Midland's $590.

The Town of Midland has an annual budget of about $16 million; savings of $1 million or more annual could be a significant boon to the ratepayers found in the town's 8,340 properties.

However, the mayor stressed his support wasn't merely based on dollar signs.

"It all comes down to proper safety for your community and proper policing; this is what people want, and quite rightly," McKay said. "If I was going to get a cheaper form of policing, but it wouldn't have been as good as the one I've got right now, I wouldn't have gone there, period."

Oschefski was joined by Coun. Jack Contin and Coun. Johnathan Main as the three who were in opposition to the motion Wednesday night. They appeared to have the support of the bulk of the attendees at the meeting who provided councillors with final comments before the matter went to a vote.

Part of council's job now is to ensure the community remains united.

"Nobody wants a divided town (and) we all want good policing. Those are the base lines," McKay said. "It's part of council's responsibility to show them this is a path that will work for all. We honour the Midland Police Service and the good work they've done, but we're going to move in this direction."

Chief Mike Osborne of the Midland Police Service was unavailable for comment Thursday, however posted an open letter to community members through the service's website.

"I respect that council has had a difficult decision to make," he wrote. "I thank you for your support, I thank the OPP for their professionalism throughout this exercise, our members for their unwavering dedication to public safety and community policing, and our families for their love and patience during stressful times."

The letter reiterated the police service's connection to the community, being part of the fabric of Midland for 125 years. In the months between the decision and the change of power, that won't change, the chief stressed.

"The dedicated women and men of the Midland Police Service will continue policing with distinction until the last day, just as they have since this process started," he wrote. "As the chief of police, I could not be prouder of our team, at every level and in every position. Having policed this community for 26-and-a-half years I know that they have provided the most compassionate, professional, and efficient service possible. This was evident by your comments at the public meeting, and I thank you for supporting the hard work of our members."

It's the town's position that every uniformed member of the Midland Police Service will be offered a position with the OPP. Those officers will have to go through a recruitment process, such as a background check, OPP S/Sgt. Caroll Dionne said.

Civilian employees will be invited to apply to the OPP, with McKay noting a number of civilian positions will be required at the new detachment, which will be based out of the current Midland police station.

As for the senior officers of the police service, including Osborne and Insp. Ron Wheeldon, their futures remain unknown.

A transition process, which will be completed sometime in the next 12 months, but not before the end of 2017, will begin in the coming weeks, the OPP confirmed.

"We're sure that this was a tough decision to make, to amalgamate with the OPP," Dionne said. "We're looking forward to forming a working group with the municipality and the municipal policing service of Midland, and to start that process to ensure it's a smooth and seamless transition."

The change-over between the two police services will be reviewed by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, an independent oversight agency tasked with ensuring that adequate and effective policing services are provided in a fair and accountable manner under the Ontario Police Services Act.

