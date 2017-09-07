After taking some time off to raise her children, British singer-songwriter Carrie Martin has returned to music.

She’s in Barrie, on her first visit to Canada, and will be appearing at a couple local venues over the next week or so.

“I thought I might try and get music out there,” said Martin, who hopes her new songs will inspire people and if they download her new album online - that would be good - but in the meantime, there’s an opportunity to hear her music at a concert.

“It’s like a free concert so because it’s a charity for CWC, we’re going to stick a bucket out,” she added.

Martin has already done one in-person concert at Community Wholeness Centre (CWC) that was also streamed live on Aug. 27 and will be appearing there again on Saturday. In between, she will be appearing at Royal Canadian Legion’s jam nights on Thursday night and next Thursday, Sept. 14, as well as Sunday afternoon jam sessions on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 before she returns to England.

Six years ago, Martin filled in as the opening act for Gordon Giltrap, one of the top acoustic guitarists in the United Kinngdom, and since then she’s been on a bit of a roll. It’s thanks in part to Giltrap’s support. She considers him to be her mentor and the two musicians will be doing some concerts together this fall.

She also wrote a song in support of a friend’s book. She’s been friends with Louise Beech for many years and the two women both resurrected their careers around the same time.

Since then, Beech, a travel writer and former columnist of the Hull Daily Mail, has written three fiction books. Her latest is Maria in the Moon.

Martin’s song, Same Time, was included in the audio book and the single was released on iTunes last week. It will also be included on her upcoming album, Seductive Sky.

“It’s about a woman who was abused as a child,” said Martin, who found it difficult to write because the subject matter, but said she was pleased the result. “I like to write from the heart and I like lyrics that touch my heart from situations that I see. (And) I like to keep people guessing with my lyrics.”

One of her songs has what appears to be some seductive elements, but it was actually written about a cat, a stolen Ragdoll that was eventually returned to its rightful owner.

Another song, an upbeat happy tune, was written in honour of a friend who, dying from cancer, was such an animal lover, she dragged herself out to the field near her home to help look after some gypsy horses.

Another song emerged from a letter Martin received. She had played some music for woman who was ill and received her life story in return. Martin found her life so fascinating, she was inspired to write about it.

She will be performing some of the new songs during her appearances in Barrie. The album is a mix of genres from the country folk of Dancing Dragonfly to jazz, blues, pop and ballads.

While Martin is firmly in the singer-songwriter genre now, that’s not where it began.

“I wanted to go into music, (but) I put my guitar in the loft and joined a rock band, fronted it in tight lycra pant and skulls on my boots and my dad was absolutely horrified,” said Martin, adding her father wanted her do what she’s doing now. “But it wasn’t cool then. It was more cool to be in a rock band. I think Eva Cassidy changed all that.

“Now, it’s wow, everyone wants to play an acoustic guitar which is wonderful.”

She had some earlier success with her first song on the radio at the age of 12 or 13 and was signed to a record label for her first album, but left to go out on her own for her second record What If. Now with her twin boys grown, aged 20, and with the support of her husband, she’s doing the music her father wanted her to do.

But it wasn’t easy to come back to any of it.

“I’d forgotten how much I loved it, but I lost confidence after being out of it,” she said. “Just getting up in front of a handful of people; I didn’t think I’d be able to do it (bigger audiences), but Gordon (Giltrap) mentored me.”

The Community Wholeness Centre is located at 59 Maple Ave., in downtown Barrie.

The informal concert fundraiser runs Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Admission is a donation for the CWC.

Martin is hoping to have copies of her new record, Seductive Sky, ready for the concert, but if not, it will be available for through her website carriemartin.co.uk.