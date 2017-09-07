As hurricane Irma spreads destruction as she winds her way across the Caribbean, Barrie’s Olga Hernandez nervously watches news of the Miami storm preparations.

Hernandez, 39, sat with her mother and father in her west-end Barrie home as she spoke in Spanish to her brother Raffa Hernandez in the city of Hialeah, about 45 kilometres inland from Miami.

“They’re used to hurricanes, so they’re not as worried as we are,” Hernandez said. “But when we see the size of this one and the devastation it has caused, that’s why I’m so worried.”

Translating for her brother Spanish-speaking brother, Hernandez said he attempted to buy plywood to cover the windows of his single-storey home on Wednesday, but the stores were sold out.

“He said he went to Lowes and Home Depot and they don’t have any wood left, not even big posts,” she said.

Raffa said many gas stations had posted closed signs after they ran out of fuel and those that were still open had very long line-ups.

Raffa said he has one carton of water, but most stores have also run out of supplies as people begin to stock up in preparation for what could be the largest hurricane to hit the United States in a century.

Parts of Miami have already been evacuated, including the Florida Keys.

Caribbean islands, including Saint Martin and Barbuda, have sustained massive damage in the Category 5 hurricane that has winds tracked up to 190 miles-per-hour or 298 kilometres-per-hour.

Thursday’s forecast expected the storm to hit both Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Friday and head for the Florida coast Saturday.

Florida state governor Rick Scott held a news conference in Jacksonville advising residents to prepare for the worst.

“This storm has the potential to catastrophically devastate our state and you have to take this (warning) seriously,” Scott said Thursday afternoon.

Olga’s father, Nolasco Hernandez, remembers the destructive power of hurricanes from his days growing up on the island of Cuba.

He said storms in 1957 and 1982 brought a lot of wind and rain, but he remembers his father talking about a hurricane in 1932 that struck the Cuban coast killing thousands.

“He said the water came up and washed the 30,000 people out to sea. Only a few people in the whole town survived,” Olga said translating for her father.

“The whole city was wiped out.”

Nolasco also remembers his brother, who still lives in Florida, talking about the devastating effects of hurricane Andrew that tore through the southern part of the state in 1992.

“He was sitting in a large truck and when it was over he said everything was flattened for miles, as far as his eyes could see, there was nothing left,” he said.

Olga’s brother has promised his Canadian family that he will drive to his half-sister’s home in upstate Florida if hurricane Irma hits the coast on the weekend.

