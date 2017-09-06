Everything came together on Saturday night for Coldwater's Jordan Latimer at Sunset Speedway, as the youngster scored his first career Late Model feature victory.

Latimer started off the night by qualifying 11th for the first 35-lapper, battling side-by-side in the early stages with Brittney Gresel. Unfortunately, the first half of the feature did not go as planned as he dropped back to 14th by the halfway mark. However, he'd avoid a spin on the restart to gain two spots, getting alongside Thayne Hallyburton for 11th with seven laps to go. He got the spot a lap later, prior to the next caution flying for a spin on the backstretch.

Restarting just outside the top-10, he got a good restart with five laps to go to cross the finish line in 10th.

Starting sixth in the second feature, Latimer moved up into fourth in the early stages, getting alongside Paul Maltese for third on Lap 5, and completing the pass a lap later. Latimer continued to run solidly in third throughout the event until a caution flew with five laps to go. On the restart, he fell back a spot to fourth, but the pair of leaders got together, allowing Latimer to move back up into second.

Restarting second, he was unable to pass the leader for the lead. However, in post-race technical inspection, his competitor was disqualified, handing the victory Latimer and company.

"It's a good birthday present," Latimer said. "It's been a long time coming, two years in the making. After last week's fourth and a second, I figured we had a shot before the end of the year, and that was the goal coming into the year - to go out and get a win."

Admittedly, with the chaos on track, Latimer said he was "looking forward to the end," telling his spotter with five to go that "this is one of those races that we only did 30 laps."

Jordan Latimer will return to Sunset Speedway on Sept. 9 in hopes of scoring his 15th top-10 of the season.

JL Motorsports is proud to be supported by KICX 106, The Dock 104.1, Tax Smart, Kitchen Tire, RIM Mechanical, Gambridge Go Karts, Krueger Electric Hazlett Trucking, and Creechers Design for the 2017 season.