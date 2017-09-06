Hometown Hockey tour to stop in Orillia

The puck now stops here.

Well with Ron MacLean as host, can one really expect a different type of opening salvo for news Rogers Hometown Hockey will broadcast live in Orillia the first weekend of November?

But proponents say it's a lot more than just a simple hockey broadcast since it creates a festival-style atmosphere with events running throughout the weekend that serve to strongly promote the region.

"From a city perspective, we're really excited," said local organizing committee member Mike Ladouceur, who earlier presented a staff report outlining the many benefits of hosting the show, noting the TV spot will provide the city with a ready platform not otherwise financially possible to promote the culture and history of Orillia to a projected viewership of between 500,000 and one million.

"There is an economic impact associated with the event," Ladouceur said, adding the weekend will also provide some short-term work with Rogers hiring up to 40 weekend ambassadors and help promote sports tourism in the city as well as initiatives such as the Orillia 2018 and 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

"To have an event that is so synonymous with Canadian culture will elevate Orillia."

The two-day festival will include many family-friendly activities such as live entertainment, giveaways and NHL alumni visits while also featuring a live pre-game and NHL game broadcast between Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks hosted by MacLean and Tara Slone.

A committee comprised of city staff and community members representing Ontario's Lake Country, Orillia Minor Hockey Association, Orillia Girls Hockey Association and the AAA North Central Predators will plan, organize and facilitate the event in conjunction with Rogers.

Rogers supplies all staging, NHL alumni, musical guests and activities. The company estimates participating communities receive an economic impact nearing $1 million.

In July, council approved $30,000 to fund expenses associated with Rogers Hometown Hockey including security, washrooms, marketing and site contingencies.

Orillia is just one stop on the 24-week national broadcast tour that begins next month and wraps up in April. Other Ontario locations that will be featured during the upcoming shows include Belleville, Brampton, Cornwall, Haliburton, Kingston, Markham, Niagara Falls, Oakville and St. Thomas.

Hawkestone resident Brett McGuire was shopping for shin pads with his four-year-old son Cooper at an Orillia sports store when he heard the news.

"I'm someone who enjoys all that sort of stuff," said McGuire, whose father Greg once skated for the Pittsburgh Penguins. "It should be a great time."

McGuire, who tends goal for an area team that plays at charity tournaments throughout the year, said the region will really benefit from hosting the event.

"There always seems like there's a lot going on that's connected to it," said McGuire, whose two young children are also following in their grandfather's footsteps with daughter Ryleigh already playing and son Cooper lacing up the blades for the first time this fall in Oro-Medonte.

"Hockey is in our blood. It's a passion."

