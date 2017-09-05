Barrie Hill Farms co-founder dies

Adrien Gervais knew how to make life grow and prosper.

Mr. Gervais, a Manitoba native who was a farmer, inventor and local historian, died on Aug. 31, just two weeks after his 93rd birthday.

“He was an innovator and a visionary,” his son, Morris Gervais, said on Tuesday.

Gervais still operates Barrie Hill Farms, the 500-acre farm his father and late mother, Evelyn, started in the mid-1970s.

“He loved to grow things. He was fascinated by the potential of planting crops and watching a fantastic fruit just thrive. And he could grow anything,” his son said.

Mr. Gervais was well-known for his 981.5-pound prize-winning pumpkin that won at the Port Elgin Pumpkinfest in 1999.

“I don’t think the 1,000-pound limit had been broken then – it’s up to 2,000 pounds now – but he was just thrilled when he won,” he said.

Gervais said his father was the fourth of 14 children who grew up farming in the small town of Elie, Man.

Mr. Gervais’ family moved to Sparta, near London, Ont. where he helped his parents grow tobacco in his youth before moving to Joliette, Que. to farm with his brother.

Gervais said when his parents married they wanted a fresh start and bought the land in Barrie.

“They grew tobacco until 1979, but he’d already started growing strawberries in the mid-‘70s, and I think he saw where the tobacco industry was heading,” he said.

In 1982, the Gervais family began selling its first crop of blueberries, which was unheard of at that time.

Mr. Gervais travelled to Michigan to research the soil and water required to grow the fruit as a crop, instead of the road-side wild berries Ontarians were accustomed to eating.

“He was never content to do the same old thing. He knew he had to change and adapt, so he did,” Gervais said.

Mr. Gervais invented and patented a plastic-laying machine to tame weed growth, which he later sold to the Campbell Company.

He was also an avid historian and dug into the history of the Indigenous people who had lived on his land and in the area before he arrived, Gervais said.

Mr. Gervais was barely old enough to enlist during the Second World War and recruiters were hesitant to ask him to leave his parents’ farm where he was the oldest boy there at the time, so he didn’t serve.

His life was dedicated to his family and grandchildren, Gervais said, adding his father loved hockey and built a skating rink every winter and skated on it himself to the age of 90.

“It’s always sad to lose a parent,” Gervais said. “He had a really good and long life and we’d all be lucky to get to be as healthy and live as long as he did.”

Mr. Gervais is survived by nine siblings and his two sons, Morris and Ian.

A mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 64 Amelia St., on Wednesday. It will be followed by a reception in the parish hall.

