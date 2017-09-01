Correspondence sent to certain Midland residents voicing support for OPP over the current municipal force is causing some consternation in this Georgian Bay town.

An anonymous source said the email from Midland Police Services Board chair George Dixon prior to a public meeting last week on the town's policing future has sparked a complaint to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

“I know someone has made a complaint, because they told me they did,” the source said.

“It's very unorthodox for a member of the board (Dixon) to make comments about their staff ... a circumstance where their staff could lose their jobs and have a financial impact on them.”

Silvia Cheng, a spokesperson with the Safety, Licensing Appeals and Standards Tribunals Ontario, said a complaint has been received and is under consideration.

“The outcome of OCPC’S consideration will determine whether an investigation is warranted,” she said.

But Dixon said Friday he didn't violate any code of conduct since he wasn't speaking on behalf of the police board, but rather voicing his personal opinion in the email he sent, “as a matter of public interest,” to members of a community organization.

“I'm definitely not doing that,” Dixon said. “I think I've made myself pretty clear.”

During an interview Friday, Dixon prefaced his comments — regarding next week's special council meeting, when councillors will decide whether to opt for OPP or stay with the status quo — by saying, “Anything I say, I'm speaking only for myself and not for the board, because this is actually a town council decision, not a decision of the board. The board has not taken any formal position on that.”

In the email titled “September 6 - Decision Day on Policing Midland,” Dixon urges his “Tiffin friends and neighbours” to attend the aforementioned public meeting.

“The decision will affect both the quality and the cost of the police service we receive,” Dixon wrote.

“As many of you know, I have been serving as the chair of the Midland Police Services Board since the beginning of 2015. The facts have led me to the inescapable conclusion that OPP policing is the right choice both in terms of cost and quality.”

Dixon wrote choosing OPP is the right decision since it will lead to an additional four officers patrolling the town at a “cost that is at least $1 million lower every year once the costs of switching are offset by savings.”

The source said the complainant cited a section of the Police Services Act that reads, “Board members shall not use their office to advance their interests or the interests of any person or organization with whom or with which they are associated.”

As well, Dixon's email notes while most Midland police staff would transfer directly to OPP, some civilian employees and senior officers might not be offered a comparable position in the Midland area.

“Some resistance to change is normal and this issue is no exception,” he wrote. “This may help account for recent efforts to discredit the work of the consultant and the administration by some of those potentially affected.”

Judy Contin, a former town councillor who now sits on the police board as a provincial appointee, said she would always err on the side of caution when it comes to these kinds of matters.

“Personally, I would be afraid that sending out emails like that might contravene the Police Services Act,” said Contin, who declined to comment further, or about whether she knew anything about the complaint.

While Midland Police Chief Mike Osborne said he didn't know whether a complaint had been filed, he noted Dixon's comments did upset a number of police personnel.

“I have received many inquiries from members of the public about whether or not that is appropriate,” Osborne said. “Board members have to be careful when using their title and expressing their opinion as a member of the board.

“When a member sets themselves up as a member of the board, that may open them up to a higher level of criticism than if they were just expressing their opinion as a citizen. If a person believes there is a misconduct, then they can file a complaint with the OCPC and they will determine whether or not they wish to investigate.”

But besides the email, a letter Dixon sent to the province two years ago has also surfaced.

In that piece of correspondence, sent to Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Yasir Naqvi, Dixon asked Midland resident Roy Ellis be appointed to the five-person board, which, at that time, featured Contin, Deputy Mayor Mike Ross, Coun. Stewart Strathearn and Dixon, who had been appointed by council the previous year.

Dixon said while he, Strathearn and Ellis all have strong ties to a local community group that has consistently sought lower tax rates and been critical of municipal services (including police) in the past, his decision was based solely on what he felt Ellis would bring to the board.

“In my view, it would bring together a group of reasonably talented people trying to provide some oversight, which is the role of the police services board,” Dixon said, referring to the unsuccessful move to add Ellis.

It's not known whether the town advertised the vacancy, but Dixon said Friday the time the province was having difficulty at that time filling these kinds of appointments.

His letter to the province concludes, “Please be aware, however, that a town of 17,000 is never likely to have a large number of candidates at any given time.”

Midland council will vote Wednesday whether to opt for OPP or stay with the status quo.

And while Dixon and Midland Mayor Gord McKay stand firm in their belief moving to OPP is the right decision, Osborne said the numbers presented don't stand up to scrutiny.

“There are comments made that are very anecdotal,” he said. “If you write an essay, you need to source that information. You don't promote the person that says they're going to work really hard.”

Osborne said while OPP might contend it is going to have four officers always patrolling Midland, that might not be the case should the force win the costing and need to send resources to other, outlying areas.

Dixon, meanwhile, noted the town has been bandying about the idea of getting an OPP costing since 2013, so he's looking forward to council making a final decision.

“I think it's fair to say that everybody will be looking forward to having this hanging question resolved,” he said.

“This has placed some stress on the senior management of the Midland Police Service. I think everybody recognizes it will be good to have a final decision.”

