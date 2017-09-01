Gilligan geared up to race Down Under

Just days away from the biggest race of her young career, Dana Gilligan admits she can hardly contain her excitement.

The 17-year-old Craighurst native will be competing in her first UCI Mountain Bike World Championships starting Tuesday and continuing until Sunday, Sept. 10 in Cairns, Australia.

“It’s so incredible,” the Eastview Secondary School graduate said. “I can’t wait for it.”

The world championship will also mark the first time Gilligan has represented Canada. Something she has dreamed of for so many years now.

“Putting on that jersey with the maple leaf on the back, that’s going to be really something,” she said, the excitement building in her voice.

It’s already been quite the year for Team Canada’s newest national cycling member.

Back in late June at the 2017 Global Relay Road Nationals in Ottawa, Gilligan, riding with Team Ontario/Maverix Progressive Sport Racing, captured the 16km Junior Women’s ITT title for her first national jersey.

Gilligan, who finished second at last year’s national championship, had a finishing time of 0:24:22, 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Laurie Jussaume from Equipe du Quebec.

“That was pretty awesome to come back and take the win,” she said.

The impressive performances continued in Winnipeg at the Canada Summer Games held July 28 to Aug. 13, when Gilligan and Ontario teammates Jennifer Jackson (Midhurst) and Soren Meeuwise (Orillia) won the silver medal in the team relay.

One of the youngest riders competing, Gilligan says she didn’t expect to medal in her cross-country race at the Summer Games, but figured a medal was well within grasp in the team relay with Jackson and Meeuwise.

“They’re (Jackson and Meeuwise) the top girls in Canada, so that was pretty awesome,” she said.

The upcoming Mountain Bike championship isn’t the only world class race that Gilligan qualified for this year. The local rider also qualified for the upcoming World Cycling Championships in Bergen, Norway on Sept. 17-24.

With the two big events so close together, Gilligan could only choose one and decided she would pass on the road worlds in Norway.

“That was a tough decision,” she admits.

Still, her ability to qualify for both disciplines speaks to the promise Gilligan shows on a set of wheels.

“Dana is a strong cycling athlete in our community,” said her coach Kevin Simms. “In my 18 years of coaching, there are very few athletes who have qualified for a world championship in both road and mountain bike disciplines.”

Gilligan, who first started riding at the age of seven at Hardwood Ski and Bike, actually does all three bike disciplines. She races with Maverix Progressive Sport (mountain bike), is a member of the Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team (road) and this fall will ride with Garneau-Easton (cyclo-cross) team for the first time.

Still Gilligan knows the time is coming that she has to decide to focus on one.

“I’ve been told I have to choose one. I don’t want to,” she said, before adding a chuckle. “I’m just trying to hang on to both (road and mountain) as long as I can and then cross, which is awesome, on the side.

“I have to choose between one and the other because I have to jump in with both feet.”

Which is what she’s prepared to do when she races Sept. 7 at the worlds.

The toughest part says Gilligan is not knowing the course and what to expect. She’s trained hard leading up to the worlds, working more toward tackling the length of the race and the terrain she will have to ride on.

“I try to put away nerves when I’m racing,” said Gilligan when asked if she was nervous competing in her first world championship. “It’s kind of hard, but I try my best.”

The local cyclist tries to always set goals going into an event and the worlds aren’t any different.

“My goal is basically just to be the top Canadian girl because I’ve never been to the world championships,” she added. “It’ll be exciting.”

A strong technical rider, Gilligan has heard the course in Cairns is a technical one.

“Lots of features, so I’m pretty excited about that,” she said.

Her gritty determination to overcome any challenge during a competition, Simms says, is something that sets Gilligan apart from other riders.

“Dana’s determination is most evident on a course that requires athletes to suffer,” he said. “She can override the pain threshold and apply pure power. When she sets her mind to it, there is little stopping her.”

That competitive streak comes from the years spent in the backyard with her 19-year-old brother Cole.

“My brother has always been competitive, so I just try to be competitive with him,” she said, laughing. It kind of went from there.”

Gilligan’s success this summer has not come without a good amount of hard work. She trains in the gym and on the bike anywhere from 14 to 18 hours a week.

Having Simms at her side guiding her has also helped her take a huge step forward this season.

“He’s helped me to be a stronger racer,” Gilligan said. “He’s helped me realize what my strengths and weaknesses are. I look up to him a lot. He just knows how I work. He makes it easier for me to go about what I need to do.”

Simms has helped Gilligan build on her technical skills, preparing her for the big jump to the under-23 age group next season.

It’s another big challenge, but one Gilligan feels she’s ready for.

“I have to keep training as hard as I can,” she said. “I need to keep going to the gym and getting strong, and every year keep continuously improving.”

Simms believes the step up to older competition shouldn’t be problem for Gilligan. Not with her work ethic and determination to succeed.

“Dana’s recent success is a culmination of consistent effort and dedication over the last three years,” he explained. “She has been building technical skills, accumulating race experience and acquiring tactical knowledge to compete at the highest level in her sport.

“Dana is poised to do very well as an under-23 athlete in Canada.”

For now, Gilligan’s focus is on the world championships. She and her Canadian national teammates headed to Australia on Wednesday with Team Canada holding a mini-camp before racing starts.

“I’ve gotten lots of race experience this year,” Gilligan said. “It’s been pretty good. I feel I’m ready.”