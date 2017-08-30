No wilting for Barrie girls

With their Ontario Cup semifinal win over North Mississauga last weekend, the Barrie Soccer Club’s under-14 girls squad is now one of the top two teams in the province.

The team competed in the provincial semifinal Saturday at the Oshawa Civic Centre where they faced North Mississauga SC.

The match did not start as planned for the Barrie team, as they conceded a goal in the opening minute of play.

The girls stuck to their game plan and tied the match 10 minutes later with a precision strike by Salena Devellis, which beat the Mississauga goalkeeper on the far side.

Both teams traded chances throughout the first half.

The match official awarded Mississauga a penalty kick just before halftime, which Mississauga capitalized on to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

In the early minutes of the second half, Mississauga went up 3-1 with a rebound goal in front of the net.

Although down by two goals, in their biggest match of year, the Barrie girls did not throw in the towel. With some tactical formation changes and more pressure in the attacking zone, Barrie found itself one goal down after a strike found the back of the net off the foot of Tristan Dent.

With momentum in their favour and Mississauga playing more of a defensive game, the Barrie team attacked in waves.

With 10 minutes to play, a through ball beat the Mississauga defensive line for a speedy Alexis Jacklin breakaway. The Mississauga defenders had no choice but to pull Jacklin down and concede a penalty kick to Barrie.

With a crucial opportunity to tie the critical match, Dent stepped to the penalty spot and buried a strike passed the Mississauga goalkeeper.

With chants of “Let’s go Barrie” by the 100-plus Barrie supporters on hand and the momentum of an incredible comeback, the Barrie girls pushed forward to try and end the match before regulation time.

The last five minutes of the match saw Barrie earn two glorious chances at goal to end the game, only to be stifled by the Mississauga goalie. Instead, the game would end in a shootout.

With the teams having selected their five shooters, Mississauga won the coin toss and chose to shoot first.

Mississauga’s first two attempts were both turned away by the athleticism and technique of Barrie goalkeeper Olivia Swinford.

With Swinford having done her part with a couple of big stops in goal, the Barrie shooters (Sarah Burch, Abby Bowland, Dent and Katrine Thompson) were all perfect from the penalty spot to help seal the win for the Barrie under-14 girls and land a spot for the team in the Ontario Cup Provincial finals.

“I believe in this team,” Barrie coach Will Devellis told his players after the match. “I believed in us when we were down one goal early. I believed in us when we were done by two in the match. I believe in this team every time they step on the pitch.

“Although this match was not the prettiest, and may come across as not the most definitive win, what I am most proud of is how you battled back, never gave up and showed all the character in the world,” the coach added. “This team has never faced such a scenario, and to storm back, take a stranglehold of your own destiny and make it happen, is a huge accomplishment.”

The team will be working hard to prepare for their provincial championship match, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at the OSA Stadium field in Woodbridge against the London Whitecaps.

These two teams will renew rivalries as Barrie eliminated London in last year’s provincial championship in the quarterfinal round.

Anyone interested in getting on board the fan bus can email bscgirls2003@outlook.com.