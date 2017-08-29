Man paralyzed after trampoline accident

A young Collingwood man who dreamed of opening a trampoline studio remains in hospital following a horrific trampoline accident that has left him paralyzed.

Joshua Noronha, 25, who had been working at Collingwood Trampoline as a coach on and off since he was a teenager was practising his flips with his friend when the accident occurred on Aug. 18.

His head and left arm went through the springs and smashed into the floor breaking his neck and leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Noronha was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital that night and rushed into surgery, according to a GoFundMe account set up by Guy Laporte of Collingwood.

"He's still in intensive care at Sunnybrook," Chris Dopp, Joshua's mother's partner told The Enterprise-Bulletin Tuesday in a telephone interview.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Noronha with a $250,000 fundraising goal. The account sat at more than $37,000 as of Monday. The first donation, one of $500, came from family friend Craig Ashton. The account is trending with 1,500 shares.

"The amount of people who have come forward is amazing," said Dopp, who is known in Collingwood for his annual distribution of Christmas turkeys and trimmings from his business The Mortgage Centre in Collingwood.

"People from all over Canada and Australia we've had messages from, offering support," he said.

Noronha, his mother Leslie Pocklington and Dopp face a long recovery period.

He is expected to remain in hospital for an extended stay followed by a minimum of three months at the Lyndhurst Rehabilitation.

Pocklington has written a diary on the GoFundMe page and has set up a blog on the Caring Bridge website (www.caringbridge.org/visit/josh2) to keep family and friends updated in one place. The site has had more than 300 visits since being set up on Aug. 23. Well wishers can also leave comments.

In her online journal, she reports that he is very tired as he hasn't had a good night sleep since arriving in ICU and that he has had a fever.

He is still being fed through a feeding tube and his throat is raw. He is trying to get his left hand working and is using his right hand to write messages on a white board to communicate.

He has been wheeled outside for a little fresh air and sunshine, which is "one of his great joys right now."

"The spirit of a lion still exists in our boy but he is very tired," Pocklington wrote.

Noronha's life changed on a dime.

Dopp said Joshua had prepared a business plan and had been putting away money to open his own trampoline business in London.

"His life went from a missed trampoline landing to a wheelchair in a matter of seconds," he wrote.

Noronha was taken off the respirator last weekend, reports Dopp, "but he still doesn't breathe well. It's just so wrong in so many ways," he said.

It is predicted that Noronha will never walk again.

"He has to learn how to do everything again," Dopp said.

The family's needs include support for accommodations, meals, travel and parking for the immediate family and a list of medical assistance devices and therapies.

A call to Collingwood Trampoline was received with a message that the gym is closed all week for a private function.

The website is no longer active. A message left on the Facebook page was not returned by deadline.

