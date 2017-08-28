Hiking minimum wage while cutting hydro rates might be turning fortunes around for Ontario Liberals.

The last nine of months of government-commissioned polling, obtained by the Canadian Press through a Freedom of Information request, suggests improving public opinion fortunes for a now somewhat less-unpopular Liberal government.

It found large support for the government's plan for a $15 minimum wage, general support for carbon pricing, though not necessarily its specifics, and even improving assessments of the hydro file, where the government has been consistently hammered.

But Barry Woods, retired Georgian College political science professor, said he doesn't put much stock in the poll results.

“I don't know if the premier is that popular. I'm a little sceptical,” he said. “The people I talk to ... they really dislike her. I think that if the Liberals are up, it's because the Conservatives are down.”

This comes less than a year from the next Ontario election in June, 2018.

Woods noted the provincial Progressive Conservatives and their leader Patrick Brown, also Simcoe North MPP, have some issues with their own riding associations and candidates ahead of next year's vote.

“The opposition is looking a little ... wobbly,” he said. “I don't think it's because Wynne is a popular person or that people have suddenly started to feel the Liberals are good with the purse strings, which they're not. They haven't been.”

The polling was done by the Gandalf Group, and headed by the man leading the Liberals' 2018 re-election bid.

An Angus Reid survey in June put Wynne's approval rating at 15% - up from 12% in March.

“I can remember saying six months ago why doesn't Wynne resign, for the good of the party, let someone else have some time to establish him or herself as someone a little bit different than her,” Woods said.

McMaster University political science professor Henry Jacek said Wynne sees a way to electoral victory with popular policies, but she is still personally unpopular.

“I can see how she sees the path forward in terms of the policies, but I still think there are so many red flags out there,” Jacek said. “When people sour on a leader it's very hard to bring them back. They could have the best policies in the world.”

A turning point in the polling came in March, when the Liberals announced a cut to hydro bills; though in perhaps a sign of how poorly the government had been viewed up to that point, the pollsters cheered not an improvement in the numbers, but a lack of further decline.

'Assessment of the government's overall performance and assessment of the government's management of electricity prices have stayed constant from February through March,' reads a report to the cabinet office. 'These are measures that have been consistently eroding over the past several months, so remaining constant is a step in the right direction.'

The worst overall month for the Liberals came in January, with 61% of respondents saying it was on the wrong track. By July, that was down to 49%, versus 43% saying the government was on the right track - a gap that hadn't been that narrow since July 2016.

January's numbers also might point to why the government in March announced a further 17% cut to electricity bills. An 8% cut had already taken effect on Jan. 1, but still 46% of respondents said what came to mind on electricity was increasing costs, versus just 4% who cited the 8% rebate.

After March's hydro announcement, that swung dramatically the other way, with 45% of people citing 'government reducing cost'.

Since then, the government's performance rating on electricity prices increased steadily, with 44% of respondents in July calling it excellent or good, up from 34% in March.

More than three-quarters of respondents – or 79% - said they supported the Fair Hydro Plan, though a much smaller number - 55% - said they actually believed their bill would decrease by the promised 25%.

Woods doesn't buy that either.

“I think the thing about the hydro rates was just kicking that part of the debt down the road a little bit,” he said. “I think a lot of people saw that as fairly transparent.”

When it comes to the government's cap-and-trade system, the polling suggested Ontarians are very supportive in principle, but less so on the specifics.

In November, when the program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions hadn't yet been implemented, 85% of respondents supported limiting the amount of pollution businesses can emit, though only 52% supported Ontario's system.

And while 60% agreed it was right to encourage businesses to reduce air pollution even if it led to higher costs for consumers, only 46% and 42%, respectively, were OK with cap-and-trade adding four cents per litre on gasoline and $13 per month to energy fuel costs.

Given this, the pollsters suggest a line of messaging for the government.

Support for cap and trade dropped after the plan was implemented in January, but still had the support of 50% of respondents.

Wynne's most recent major policy, a $15 minimum wage, among other labour reforms, has been very well received, the polling suggests.

In July, 71% of respondents said they supported the policy.

