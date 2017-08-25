When the French Revolution broke out, like any revolution, there were those who were for it and those who were against it.

Laurent Quet was against it.

So much so, he joined a royalist army to fight against the revolution. When that failed, he fled to England and changed his name to Quetton St. George Laurent.

He was then offered an opportunity, in 1798, to start a new life in Upper Canada, along with 14 other upper class Frenchmen. Quetton was the youngest and most energetic, and the only one to thrive. In fact, he started a business empire that would not only survive him, but also provide his son with a strong business base and help further one of Canada's great artists.

The group of Frenchmen was placed on the Oak Ridge Moraine, which was then dense virgin forest on gravely soil.

Quetton took the path heading north to Lake Simcoe and started trading with the local First Nations Ojibwe. He recorded many of their names - including Summer Cloud or Ninanacouate and Sissagua or Rattlesnake - in his notebooks. Establishing a base in the Orillia area, he built up a network that ranged from Georgian Bay to the Kawarthas.

It became one of the most important fur trading operations in North America, dealing with people like John Jacob Astor of New York City and James and Jacob McGill of Montreal. (McGill University is named after James).

Soon Quetton's operation spanned much of what would become Ontario.

As the 19th century rolled in, Quetton saw an opportunity when a fellow Frenchman told him he was heading back to France. Quetton borrowed a substantial amount of money and a rowboat. He travelled to New York City and filled the boat with goods and then rowed it back through the rivers, west to Lake Ontario and across that to Niagara, where his friend's empty home stood, and opened his first store in that vacant house.

He'd had stores ranging from several posts in Simcoe County to Toronto, Montreal, Kingston, along the Ottawa and French Rivers, Amherstburg (where Windsor is today) and Dundas. They traded for furs and offered a wide range of goods to local settlers.

His business, Quetton St George & Co. moved into supplying the newly arriving settlers and outfitting the military (his military background from his time with the royalists during the French Revolution helped) and he offered easy credit.

He sold everything you could want -- from plates and silverware to books to dresses and other clothing to wine -- starting a family business that eventually catered to Sir John A. Macdonald.

Quetton moved his base from Lake Couchiching to Toronto, building a large home in 1807. The two-storey Georgian brick home made 204 King Street E. a tourist destination. It featured two shuttered windows on either side of the front door and five bay windows facing the street from the second storey. The main floor of the large building was used for business.

At the suggestion of an associate, he slowly made furs a sideline, concentrating on selling hardware, dry goods and of course, wine.

During this time he had a relationship with a local woman whose family was from Wasaga and Penetanguishene; together they had a son and daughter. Quetton was also busy acquiring land, almost 11,000 acres around Upper Canada.

Even with his success, he was never really accepted by many of the Family Compact, the small group of wealthy men that effectively governed the province. It's believed a large part of this was because they all owed him money, having purchased many of the goods they depended on, from Quetton, on credit. The Baldwin family - one of the province's higher profile clans, would become very good friends with Quetton and his kin.

In 1815, after two decades, Quetton made his first trip back to France, once again under rule of a king, as a rich and flourishing businessman. He would not return, but one of his sons would.

He was lauded by the king for his success and his loyalty, and given a series of titles and honours. A French noblewoman was soon hanging about and in 1819, Quetton -- despite his relationship back home -- married the titled woman who'd fallen for him.

Among the things all this brought him, was more land, this time in France, including a chateau. Oh, and a "legitimate" scion, his son, Henry.

Quetton rewrote his will, cutting out his first son and his mother. His only daughter, Marie Antoinette St. George, was educated in Paris and given a life-long annuity.

When Quetton died at the age of 50, in 1821 shortly after Henry was born, Henry inherited the bulk of the family fortune.

Henry was 24 when he arrived in Toronto to a warm welcome from one of Upper Canada's leading families and friends of Quetton's, the Baldwins. He came to see the vast land holdings and business his father had established.

One of Henry's first objectives was to check out a lumber mill his father's company, Quetton St. George & Co. had built in 1852.

Henry was an enthusiastic artist and began hanging out with a local man and fellow artist by the name of Lucius O'Brien. O'Brien became a partner in the mill, allowing Henry to travel back and forth between France and Ontario. Henry's young wife had not taken to the rustic charms of Upper Canada as much as Henry. She'd nicknamed their Ontario family home "Glen Lonely."

Soon O'Brien made alternate journeys to France and Europe, adding to his portfolio of landscapes. O'Brien eventually grew from a small-town businessman and politician in Orillia to become one of Canada's great artists.

But not before he and Henry worked together building up the business Quetton had started. Before long, their base had moved from Quetton's old home on King Street East to a three-storey place at 16 King Street West. And in 1881, Canada's first prime minister placed a Christmas order for 324 bottles of wine through Henry and O'Brien's business.

The success of the business allowed O'Brien to dedicate more time to painting. His profile grew to the point he was given a grant to start an arts college, which became the Ontario College of Art, and which started in some unused space in the King Street West shop.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.