Six fires at GEEP within the last two years has alarm bells ringing at the Barrie fire hall.

Chief Bill Boyes held a media conference Thursday afternoon at Station 1 with fire prevention officer Carrie Clark-Weatherup and Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM).

Boyes said after two small fires occurred earlier this month at Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) on John Street, a third fire Wednesday forced his hand.

“We’ve called in the OFMEM to investigate, they have experts in this area and engineers that can look into the fire that occurred in this piece of machinery,” Boyes said, “As well, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Labour are involved on this scene currently.”

GEEP is closed while the ministries investigate, he said.

In addition to the ministries’ investigations, Barrie’s fire department is conducting its own review of GEEP’s practices.

“Our fire investigation team will be conducting a full fire-code compliance inspection of the building and take appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the Ontario Fire Code,” Boyes said. “It is our goal to ensure all public environmental and firefighter safety concerns are addressed.”

GEEP recycles electronic waste at its John Street facility, employing 224 people and processing about 36,000 tons of e-waste every year.

In fact, GEEP was highlighted on a Discovery Channel Daily Planet episode about its ability to pull precious and rare-earth metals out of electronics and save them from landfill sites.

According to the Daily Planet, North Americans bought 130 million devices, such as smartphones, computers and tablets in 2014.

They also say one tonne of smart phones can produce 324 times more gold than one tonne of ore from a traditional gold mine.

So GEEP’s goal of pulling recyclable components out of devices is profitable.

However, it’s also dangerous.

Each year, Barrie firefighters respond to numerous fire calls at GEEP, where either the components or machinery catches on fire in the 500,000 square-foot facility.

In 2014, the facility had five separate fires, the last one two weeks before Christmas when a shredder over-heated forcing the evacuation of all staff.

In 2015, lithium batteries in a shredder caught fire, once again calling for the evacuation of the plant.

And this week, material in the precious metal shredder caught fire and Boyes said crews had to monitor the plant for hydrogen cyanide gas inside and outside the building.

Clark-Weatherup said hydrogen cyanide is a very toxic gas that can be fatal at very low doses.

“If high levels of gas were able to escape the building, then it would be a concern for the environment and the passersby,” she said.

“The smoke itself is full of toxic gases and fumes that come off products when they’re on fire,” Clark-Weatherup added.

While Boyes said the levels of hydrogen cyanide weren’t high enough to evacuate the immediate area, firefighters did monitor the air to ensure the fumes didn’t spread.

GEEP is currently facing one Fire Code violation in court for failing to comply with its fire safety plan last year.

“It is a concern that we have with the number of fires that happen in this location,” Boyes said.

“It’s something we’re very cognizant of and we take very seriously, hence the full-scale inspection that we’re doing right now, as well as the investigation that’s being performed.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1