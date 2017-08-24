Barrie has been selected as one of eight cities for special screenings of a new Canadian film called The Space Between.

The movie’s theatrical premiere and red-carpet opening happened on Wednesday in Richmond Hill, just before arrives in Barrie for a seven-day run at the Uptown Theatre.

It marks the directorial debut for Amy Jo Johnson, a Toronto-based actress well known for roles in the Power Rangers, Felicity and Flashpoint.

Johnson also wrote the script, her first feature length film, and plays a supporting role alongside an all-Canadian cast that includes: Michael Cram, who was on Flashpoint with Johnson; Jayne Eastwood, Kristian Bruun and Julia Sarah Stone, named one of TIFF’s rising stars two years ago.

The heartfelt, slightly older coming-of-age story centres on a proud new father, Mitch, who, when he discovers the baby isn’t his, sets out of a journey to find the true father.

Ultimately, he finds out what it means to be a father.

His wife, the baby’s mother, recruits her best friend to help her find Mitch and save their marriage.

It has a little bit of everything from comedy to drama, poignancy and music.

The story was inspired by the first short film Johnson did, called Bent.

“I took a seed, a kernel of thought from it and elaborated on it to make the feature,” Johnson said. “I fell in love with the characters, the subject, everything. But I really initially wanted to get a feature under my belt.”

She also fell in love with directing and is going to school full-time to study writing and directing at the Canadian Film Centre. She has plans to direct her next feature, which is about an actress who packs in the Hollywood life. It was loosely based on her life.

“I was just done with living my life in L.A.,” Johnson said. “I turned 35 and I was feeling unfulfilled and a little bit lost so I did a movie in Montreal and I found it a very intriguing city so I moved my entire life there without knowing a soul.”

It was before she met her husband, now ex-husband, and gave birth to her daughter, Francesca, who is now eight. Three years later, she moved to Toronto in 2008 with Flashpoint. She has become a Canadian citizen and loves it.

Of her two siblings - an older brother and older sister - she is the only one to go into the entertainment industry. Johnson went to an acting school in New York, but after a year moved to Los Angeles to work in film and television and spend the next 20 years there as an actress.

“I loved acting but at the same time I felt quite insecure as an actress and for some reason while I was doing Flashpoint, I knew I was ready to make the transition to filmmaking,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it was going on that show or having a child, I found the confidence in myself.

“In doing it, this fulfilled me way more than acting ever did,” she added. “This is what I truly want to be doing.”

She does have a supporting role in film, in part because she wanted to be in it and to “play with her friends” and also because the people she spoke to who helped fund the film expected it. Johnson raised half the budget for the film through in Indiegogo campaign and half from Telefilm Canada.

The film also has a soundtrack of music which has numerous contributors. Johnson tweeted out via social media asking songwriters to send her music for her independent film.

“I got all these really awesome songs from a bunch of independent artists so there are 16 songs on the soundtrack,” she said. “I have a song on there as well and Michael Cram, the star of the movies sings three times in film. The three songs he wrote (are also on the album).”

Johnson has flirted with music for most of her life, but never had formal lessons.

Growing up in Cape Cod, Mass., there was a piano in her house and she taught herself to play a few chords on the guitar at the age of 20. She said she finds songwriting to a cathartic experience emotionally and has released a couple of albums, been in a few bands, but she never had any aspiration to be a rock star. It was always more of a hobby.

The soundtrack for The Space Between is available on iTunes, cdbaby.com and spotify.

The film itself will be released online after its eight-theatre run, on Sept. 1.

In the meantime, the film plays Aug. 25-31 at the Uptown Theatre in downtown Barrie.

Tickets are available at the box office.