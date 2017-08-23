Before school has even started, Kerrie Wolf is facing a steep learning curve when it comes to student housing for her daughter to attend college.

When Wolf's daughter Ravyn McCullough was initially accepted at Georgian College for a health care program in April, they excitedly booked a student room at Georgian Green Student Rez for the fall program.

Wolf said they visited a residence on Georgian College property and then the privately-owned residence on Bell Farm Road.

“We were told that the rooms fill up quickly and that making a decision early would ensure my daughter got a room (and) that she would be assigned the same suite with her friend,” Wolf said.

However, within a few weeks, McCullough received another acceptance letter from the University of Guelph Ridgetown campus in Clinton for an equine management program and decided to switch programs.

Although they’d signed a lease at Georgian Green, and paid the $695 deposit, Wolf felt cancelling the contract in early June would give the residence management enough time to fill her daughter’s spot.

However, Wolf soon discovered that her daughter will remain responsible for the room – and the annual rent – until another tenant is found to occupy her room.

“I wrote to them and said, “Surely there have been new female rooms/slots rented since I notified you on June 9th that we were cancelling my daughter’s reservation,” Wolf said, but according to the residence manager of Georgian Green, that’s not the point.

Seated in his busy office on Bell Farm Road, Terry MacFarlane handed over a copy of a lease agreement that states on the front page ‘I acknowledge that the first deposit is NON-REFUNDABLE once the “Offer to Lease” has been accepted by Georgian Green Student Rez Corp. If I decide to cancel my application after it has been accepted, I understand that I remain financially responsible for all additional rental payments due until the end of the rental term periods or until such time as a new tenant is found to take occupancy of the room, whichever comes first.’

In addition to the contract, MacFarlane sent out an early termination request form reiterating Wolf and McCullough’s responsibility.

“We understand it’s a student population and we try to be fair, but at some point, it’s their choice and their decision to stay here or to change their mind,” MacFarlane said.

MacFarlane has operated Georgian Green since it opened in 1989. The residence has 252 rooms and in most years, they reach capacity, he said.

However, several new student accommodations have opened in Barrie in the last few years – Varsity Properties on Georgian Drive with 359 rooms, and London Properties on Duckworth Street with dozens more spaces – which have taken a bite out of the student rental market in Barrie, he said.

“We don’t know when we’re going to fill up year after year,” MacFarlane said. “Last year we didn’t fill up until Christmas time.”

Wolf points out that the on-campus residence offers both deposit and residence fee refunds – with a cancellation fee equivalent to 45 days of residence fees – if a room is cancelled after Aug.1 but before move-in day.

While the on-campus Georgian Residence is owned and contracted to a private residence management company, Brian Muscat, executive director of student and learning services at Georgian College, said the other properties are privately owned.

“And the college does not own or have oversight on their operations. However, we do consider them our partners and have good working relationships with all of them,” Muscat said.

MacFarlane said the privately-owned residences fall under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA).

“Under the RTA a student, or anyone else for that matter, who signs a lease is legally bound to the terms and length of the lease,” Muscat said, adding tenants must provide 60 days written notice if they are requesting to end the lease early.

“The individual is responsible until it is rented again,” he said. “The landlord must make a reasonable attempt to rent the unit, and until that happens the tenant is responsible for the rent even if that is beyond 60 days.”

As with several other girls who’ve changed their minds about which college they’ll be attending this fall, MacFarlane has suggested McCullough lists the room on Kijiji or another student room for rent classified website, to help rent out her space.

“We had another girl do that and she found a renter right away. And we’re seeing an influx of international students, who’ve been waiting on visas that are just getting approved now, so we’re hoping to fill those vacancies.”

MacFarlane said he told Wolf to contact him in mid-September to see what the status of the available rooms are at that time.

“I understand they're young, but if I do it for one, I’d have to do it for everybody,” he said.

“Don’t sign up unless you’re willing to take the room.”

