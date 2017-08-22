ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Weekend in Chicago: Amazing atmosphere, stunning sights and sounds and three close games against the World Series champion Cubs.

Tuesday night in St. Pete: Dullsville, the polar opposite to Wrigley Field and a late comeback falling just short for yet another Blue Jays loss.

Tumbling further out of the American League wildcard playoff race, the Jays got into a three-run hole early in the opener of a three-game series at Topicana Field and never fully recovered, falling 6-5 to the Rays.

It was the Jays fourth consecutive loss on this six-game road trip, a voyage that is rapidly dulling whatever remote hope they had of the playoffs before it began. Meaningful baseball in September? Don’t hold your breath.

After a pair of solid efforts to start his career in the major leagues, Toronto starter Chris Rowley struggled at the Trop, essentially coming undone in a three-run Rays second inning.

Rowley threw 32 pitches in that frame with the big damage coming from a Corey Dickerson home run to right field. Throw in a triple from Rays Kevin Keirmaier to clear the bases and the Jays trailed 4-1.

Rowley’s work day was done after retiring just one in the fourth - plus a walk to Brad Miller and a loud single off the wall to the Rays No. 9 hitter, Adelny Hechavarria.

Rowley, who had allowed a combined three earned runs in his first two big-league starts, gave up four on five hits and three walks in just 3.1 innings of work.

Staked to the lead, you would have expected Tampa starter Chris Archer to lock in to shut down mode. But the Jays got to him with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to make it interesting … briefly.

As Jays manager John Gibbons worked his way through the bullpen, the Rays added a couple more runs, thanks to some adventures in centre field (see below) to add to their lead.

While the Jays managed three runs off of Chris Archer, the Rays ace recorded 10 strikeouts, his ninth double-digit effort of the season.

The Jays made it interesting in the ninth when a leadoff single by Kendrys Morales was followed by a Steve Pearce double to put runners at second and third. A Miguel Montero sacrifice fly then made it a one-run ball game at 6-5. But after Darwin Barney grounded out and Ryan Groins flied out, the rally fell short.

PEEVED PILLAR

Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar couldn’t keep his temper in check in the third inning and spent the rest of the game in the visitor’s clubhouse as a result.

Pillar clearly didn’t like some of the balls and strikes work of home-plate ump Chad Fairchild and had words with him after a ground out to first. Fairchild didn’t take any time to digest whatever Pillar said and tossed him well before he reached the dugout.

The ejection - the first of Pillar’s career - brought Ezequiel Carrera to centre giving the Jays an outfield of Steve Pearce in left and Nori Aoki in right.

Pillar wasn’t the only Jays player at odds with Fairchild. Shortstop (yes, shortstop) Josh Donaldson had words with the ump after he went down looking in the fifth.

GAME ON

The Jays got off to a decent start as leadoff hitter Nori Aoki took an Archer offering over the right-field wall. The lead was short-lived, however, as the second Rays batter, Lucas Duda, replied in kind … When Archer is on, he can bring it as evidenced by a 97 mile per hour fastball he blew past Donaldson for a third inning strikeout … Donaldson offered a glimmer of hope for the Jays in the eighth when he blasted his 21st homer of the season, adding to the four he hit in last week’s four-game series vs. the Rays at the Rogers Centre … The defensive substitution of Carrera didn’t get off to a rousing start when he bobbled a ball hit off the wall by Evan Longoria to lead off the Rays fifth. A double turned into a triple just like that and Longoria eventually scored on an infield single from Wilson Ramos to increase the lead to 5-3 … In his next at bat in the sixth, Longoria reached third on an actual triple, driving in another run … Gibbons was hoping his team would a boost from Kendrys Morales, who has lit up Archer during his career (16 for 28, three home runs.) No such luck as the big DH has been in a slump, a dry spell not helped by the fact that he sat the three games in Chicago save for the occasional pinch-hit appearance didn’t help matters …

QUICK HITS

Prior to recording the ‘W’ on Tuesday, Archer had not factored in the decision in any of his four starts against the Jays so far this season, going 0-0 with a 2.89 ERA … Though Archer couldn’t get the win in Toronto this past Thursday, he did retire his last seven batters and 14 of the last 15. The lone exception was a Josh Donaldson homer … While it was a busy night for the Toronto bullpen, Joe Biagini appears ready for a possible return to the starting rotation after throwing seven innings and surrendering just two runs for the Bisons in Buffalo … With Darwin Barney in to pinch-hit for Carrera in the seventh, the defensive alignment shifted dramatically with Jose Bautista going from third to right field, Donaldson moving from short to third and Goins from second to short.

