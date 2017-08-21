Barrie police are looking for two women after a senior had her wallet stolen at Sears and attempts were made to withdraw money from her Royal Bank account July 3.

At 1:30 p.m. that day, police say there was a distraction theft at Sears when a wallet was removed from the purse of a 72-year-old Penetanguishene woman.

She noticed it was missing and cancelled her cards.

Both suspects are white women.

The first is 5' tall, heavy set and has blonde hair, the second stands 5'6”, is of slim build and has long brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Joshua Ford at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533 or at 7775@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.