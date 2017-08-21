As Chris Howe raced back into Couchiching Beach Park on the final leg of the Northern Triathlon Sunday morning, not one of the other 321 athletes vying for the title was in sight.

"When I saw the tape at the finish line, my eyes lit up and I thought: 'This is my moment,'" said a sweat-soaked Howe with a well-earned smile, after crossing the tape in 1:27:22.3 seconds - more than 30 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. "For four years, I've been trying to win a race... this feels good."

This year's 30th annual Orillia stop on the Subaru Triathlon Series was unique in that the swim portion of the three-sport event had to be scrapped due to high bacteria levels in Lake Couchiching. That forced organizers to turn the event into a duathlon. Instead of a 750-metre swim to kick off the competition, athletes ran two kilometres, before hopping on their bike for the 33-kilometre bike race through city streets and township roads. They then capped off the event with a seven-kilometre run.

"I always like to test my swim because it is a weakness for me, but that's out of my control," said Howe of the missing swim component. "And, to be honest, I'd rather not be sick the rest of the week, right?"

Like most of his rivals, Howe is a weekend warrior. During the week, he's a data analyst in Toronto. But for seven or eight weekends during the summer, he can be found pushing himself to be one of the province's top triathletes. And he never misses the Orillia stop on the circuit. "I love the venue. This race is always on my list," he said.

Also on his list this year was the Ontario championships. "I finished fifth at provincials a few weeks ago but my goal was to get on the podium, so I was pretty down - it feels like the heartbreak when a girlfriend breaks up with you," he said. "But after a couple of weeks, I realized fifth is a great accomplishment and I'll just try to continue to try to race harder. I don't give up and winning today - this is just what I needed."

That was exactly how Orillia's Jonathan McMillan felt Sunday. He was the top local finisher in the event, clocking a time of 1:31:01.2 to finish eighth overall and first in the men's 30-34 age category. McMillan won the Muskoka Ironman two years ago and competed at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii last fall. But Sunday's race in Orillia was his first competition in 10 months.

"It's fun to be back out there," he said, adding it feels good to be the top local finisher. "It's nice to do that in your hometown race."

But it was a bittersweet day for McMillan. His father, Frank, introduced him to the sport when he was young and they participated in many triathlons together. Sadly, Frank was killed while riding his bike last July. "He is 100% why I'm here today," said McMillan. "I could have picked any race to come back but picked this one because of that tie to my dad."

In addition to that tragedy, McMillan has had just about everything that could go wrong go wrong. While preparing for Hawaii, at about 45 kilometres per hour, he hit a pot hole near Telford Line and flew off his bike, suffering a serious concussion. Subsequently, he also tore a hamstring and encountered numerous equipment problems. All of that meant he did not have the result in Hawaii he hoped for. But he has not given up on that dream.

"My goal was to go sub nine (hours) in Hawaii," said McMillan, noting that would give him a top 35 - in the world - standing. "My goal is to get back to Hawaii and do a sub nine. It's a very small window of opportunity for me, but I think it's attainable. That's what I'm working toward."

While the triathlon is always the marquee event at the Orillia stop on the Subaru series, many also like the duathlon - a two-kilometre bike followed by a 33-kilometre cycling race followed by a seven-kilometre run. Kirk McLean led all Orillia athletes in the duathlon and just missed winning the overall crown in the event, finishing less than 14 seconds behind the victor, Morgan McNichol of Milton. It was a remarkable accomplishment for McLean, who crashed during the bike portion of last year's event and was unable to finish.

"I wanted to come back this year and at least finish, so to get on the podium in my age group, I'm pretty happy," said McLean, who finished atop the men's' 30-39 age group. "I said to my little boys that I wanted to get on the podium, so I'm pretty ecstatic."

McLean is a long-time runner who only started cycling about three years ago. While his strength is his running, he said he made a tactical error on the final run. "I didn't really stick with my race plan," he said, noting adrenaline got the best of him. "I came off the bike and ran a little bit fast which I didn't want to do. My plan was to do the first two (kilometres) a litter slower and then build into it. (McNichol) had a bit of a stronger kick in the end to beat me. It was a good race."

It was also a good race for Orillia teen Jared Merkley, who finished first overall in the try-a-tri event - a popular event that attracted more than 200 athletes this year. Nineteen athletes also competed in a sprint bike/run competition and 17 participated in the relay event. Overall, almost 600 athletes competed in the event that culminated with an awards presentation at Couchiching Beach Park.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67