An eerie, other-worldly light briefly filled the courtyard at the Barrie Public Library on Monday.

A partial solar eclipse spread across Barrie shortly after 2:30 p.m., where a crowd of children, parents and library staff had gathered to safely watch the eclipse.

“It looked like the outside of half an eyeball,” said eight-year-old Tyler Garcia, who was with his mother Amanda and six-year-old sister Lilyana.

Using a homemade pinhole viewer, fashioned from a shoebox, duct tape and foil pierced with a pin, the crowd took turns peering into the box to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth, blocking or partially blocking the sun from view.

In Barrie, residents saw about a 75% block at about 2:35 p.m., however, in a wide swath across the central United States, totality – where the moon completely blocked the sun – was witnessed by millions of Americans.

On the internet, a video shot from a NASA jet shows the totality of the eclipse, and reports of street lamps lighting up briefly in Oregon mid-afternoon added to the sense of strangeness.

Xiaoli Zhang, 35, of China was visiting Barrie for the first time with her husband and seven-month-old son on Monday.

After looking at the eclipse through the pinhole viewer at the library, Zhang said she remembers using a candle to create a smoky film on a glass to view an eclipse in China in 1993.

“We also cut up X-ray plastic and looked through those pieces of plastic as well,” Zhang said.

Library staff and parents had created a viewer by piercing a piece of foil and holding it waist high, viewing the eclipse on a white paper placed on the courtyard stones below.

Emily Harvalik, 13, said she was excited to view the partial eclipse after hearing a friend’s report about it at school.

“I think it’s kind of cool but it’s not a big deal to a lot of kids because they can’t look at it, so they just think it’s a regular day. But it’s not,” Harvalik said.

