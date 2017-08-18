A big part of Barrie's history has been moved to a better place.

The cenotaph in Memorial Square has been relocated within the downtown park, to a more central spot, to both give it more prominence and to allow for military ceremonies - such as Remembrance Day, Battle of Britain, Battle of the Atlantic - to take place around it.

The Barrie Memorial Cenotaph To Fallen Heroes honours veterans of the First World War, the Second World War, the Korean War and other military campaigns.

Gus Diamantopoulos is the city's capital project facility supervisor and was in charge of Friday's move.

“Everything went smoothly. It's in its final location,” he said mid-afternoon. “They're just getting ready to pump concrete underneath it.”

The cenotaph is now situated in the centre of Memorial Square, east to west, but fairly far forward toward Dunlop Street.

“The intention was that it be in a central location, so that it was the centrepiece of the square,” Diamantopoulos said.

He explained it took months to plan the move, in part because the cenotaph weighs about 195,000 pounds (or almost 88,451 kilograms).

An historical assessment was done by a contracting engineer, which scanned the actual cenotaph, to look at the connections holding all the pieces together and assess them.

Western Mechanical Electrical Millwright Services of Barrie, experts in heavy moving, planned how to relocate the cenotaph.

“Western Mechanical fabricated essentially a cage so that we were able to lift it evenly,” Diamantopoulos said. “So they had this structure welded around it and they drilled dowels (pegs used for holding together components of a structure) into the concrete underneath the cenotaph.

“So that we were essentially lifting it from underneath on the base. The actual structure wouldn't even realize it was moving. We were lifting it from what it's been sitting on all these years.”

Diamantopoulos said the actual moving of the cenotaph took only a few minutes

“It was a lot of planning for one quick move,” he said.

The City of Barrie, BIA and Meridian are sharing the project's $3.8-million cost.

This includes a $750,000, 25-year deal for the sponsorship naming rights with Meridian Credit Union for the lower tiers of the park.

Fred Grant Street has been permanently closed, and the road will be replaced with wide, sloped avenues for pedestrians along each side of Memorial Square, which will create a continuous link with Heritage Park and the waterfront.

A portion of the revamped park will remain as Memorial Square, while the lower portion of the park will be named Meridian Place.

Work began June 1, and is expected to be complete by next summer.

Redeveloping Memorial Square, turning it into a large urban square and linking it to Kempenfelt Bay's shores, is part of the city's waterfront parks program. It's to make it more of a people place for events, festivals and other activities.

