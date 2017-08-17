Barrie lifeguards are wrapping up another season.

As of Monday, Aug. 21, lifeguards will no longer be on-duty at Barrie’s beaches. The buoy lines will remain in the water until after Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 4).

The City of Barrie and the Canadian Red Cross teamed up once again to offer the PFD loan service. So far this year, 181 people have participated in the program - which allows beach-goers to borrow personal flotation devices for free at Centennial Beach and Johnson’s Beach to help ensure water safety.

The city invites people to enjoy the remainder of summer at Barrie’s beaches and pools, but remember to be water smart. There is no substitute for parent supervision. Stay within arm’s reach, swim with a buddy and get trained.

For more water safety tips and information, visit www.barrie.ca/beaches.